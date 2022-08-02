Grand Island Tourism offering grants for new projects, facility expansion

Grand Island Tourism is offering its annual Visitor Improvement Fund grants to the community for new projects and expansions that will foster growth.

The grants are made possible using Hall County occupancy tax dollars, said GI Tourism Program & Outreach Manager Dana Jelinek.

“We get money we direct to projects that are mostly going to be brick-and-mortar projects in Grand Island that would boost tourism,” she said.

The aim is to increase tourism to Grand Island, which benefits the entire community.

“Our priority is that it has to bring somebody into the town for overnight stays, because that’s how the fund is funded,” she said. “We’re all about having people stay overnight and experience the community. Those are the kinds of projects we’re looking for, things that will grow tourism in our community.”

This year the program is being done for the first time as online only.

Applications are reviewed by a five-person committee, which includes at-large members from the community and GI Tourism’s visitor promotion committee.

These are then brought to Hall County Board of Commissioners for final approval.

Projects such as Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex and Doniphan’s trap shooting facility have pursued and been awarded the funds.

“Some of the money we can award is for the planning process for the brick-and-mortar,” said Jelinek. “If they’re doing engineered plans and they haven’t actually broken ground yet, that still counts.”

The program does not fund projects that are already done.

“There may be a project that is in the works and is going to be done before the calendar year begins, and if that’s the case that one doesn’t qualify,” she said.

VIF grants can be used for expansion projects that will foster the growth of an attraction or a local program.

“Last year, we helped to fund the Glaciarium at Stuhr,” said Jelinek. “It can’t go to any regular maintenance. It has to be something new or for growth.”

The deadline for this year’s program is being moved up to Sept. 1.

“Because we have so many more applications and they’re more complicated applications, we’re bumping up the deadline so the committee can read through all of the applications thoroughly and not have to rush it,” said Jelinek.

Agencies and businesses were informed of the change.

“We had sent out to everybody we know is interested in applying or has applied in the last year, but there are always going to be projects that maybe we don’t know about,” she said, “so we wanted to make sure that people are aware that this program exists.”

A total amount to be allocated is not yet known.

It is traditionally between $300,000 to $400,000, said Jelinek.

“Because we’re looking at the amount of money we will have available to us for 2023, we don’t have an idea of what that is yet,” she said. “When we award the money, we have to be very cautious about what we’re awarding if we’re getting those grant applications in before we know how much we have available to us.”

For more information or to apply, contact Grand Island Tourism Program & Outreach Manager Dana Jelinek at 308-382-4400 and dana@visitgrandisland.com.

Grand Island Tourism is located at 201 W. Third St.