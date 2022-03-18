Grand Island Tourism planning downtown Sculpture Walk outdoor exhibit

Grand Island Tourism is preparing an outdoor Sculpture Walk exhibit as a year-round attraction in the downtown Railside District.

The nonprofit agency asked the Community Redevelopment Authority to help support the program with a $10,000 grant.

The project has an overall fundraising goal of $24,000.

Grand Island Tourism already has committed $2,500 to the program, said Executive Director Brad Mellema.

The CRA grant will assist with the acquisition of stone bases and sign holders to display the sculptures.

The program will bring 10 original sculptures to downtown Grand Island to foster tourism.

The sculptures will be displayed year-round in various locations throughout Railside.

All of the works are designed to be displayed outside, Mellema said.

The program is in collaboration with Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska, a joint effort between the Railside Business Improvement District and Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.

Norfolk is getting ready for its fourth Sculpture Walk. This would be Grand Island’s first year for the program.

“They’re displayed for a year on public sidewalks,” Mellema told CRA members Wednesday. “They’re designed where people can walk and move through the area and enjoy the artwork. There’s descriptions of the artwork and even QR codes on them where you can get information about them.”

He added, “(Grand Island Tourism) believes in this and we feel like this is certainly a tourism-based thing.”

Conversations are ongoing with the city to have the artwork on public sidewalks.

“It’s a piece-by-piece basis, based upon the type of artwork that might be presented for a particular place,” Mellema said. “If there’s a concern for safety or traffic or whatever, the city would have the opportunity to help in final placement of those types of things.”

A committee of Norfolk and Grand Island representatives received nearly 40 submissions for artworks for this year’s event, Mellema reported.

“All types of art were there,” he said. “It’s a little like music, some you’re going to love, like rock and roll, and others might be (something else). It’s a really nice mix.”

Sculpture installation is planned for the first week in May.

The first year will boast 10 original pieces, but Mellema hopes that will grow with each year.

The program will be supported by continued fundraising and boosted by artwork sales.

Dana Jelinek, Grand Island Tourism program and outreach manager, added that if the sculptures are sold the pieces still will remain in place through the year.

It is a needed attraction for Grand Island, Jelinek said.

“There are a lot of people coming through (who) stayed over the weekend and they’re looking for something to do in Grand Island and there’s not a lot to do on Mondays because of staffing shortages,” she said. “This would be wonderful to have, something they can travel around town, and this could be a jumping off point because they’re already in our office.”

Mellema imagines it could become a statewide feature, as well.

“If we have Norfolk and Grand Island, we hope in the future some neighboring communities such as Hastings or Kearney or North Platte would be involved and becomes a regional tourism draw,” he said.

Regional Planner Chad Nabity said the request is in line with CRA’s “other grants” project funding.

“The speakers for downtown, the Railside speakers we did last year, it’s a similar type thing,” he said. “It’s an enhancement to the blighted and substandard area. It’s helping to minimize those conditions to encourage people to use the space.”

