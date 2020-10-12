Grand Island Tourism works to revive economy dealing with pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected many people and businesses as directed health measures were issued in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus. Businesses affected by the virus included the lodging and dining industry, along with tourism.
Those three are all interrelated and contribute hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue to Grand Island annually.
For example, last year, retail trade and accommodations and food service had a total net taxable sales of $716 million, with accommodations and food services contributing $148 million, second only to retail trade’s $568 million. Those two categories made up 70% of Hall County’s net taxable sales in 2019. It is easy to see the economic impact the coronavirus had on Grand Island’s economy during the height of the pandemic and how it affected tourism.
The good news is that net taxable sales in Grand Island during July was more than $90 million after four months of decline and exceeded the same period in July 2019.
One of the organizations that helps bring visitors to the community is Grand Island Tourism, a marketing and services organization funded through an occupancy tax under the authority of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Formed in the early 1980s as the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the agency has overseen a lot of changes in the tourism industry since the early days, said Brad Mellema, Grand Island Tourism executive director.
For example, Mellema said, Hall County now has just under 1,900 hotel rooms generating close to $30 million of direct revenue during this past year.
Hotels hit hard
When many tourism events in Grand Island were either canceled or reduced in scope because of the virus, hotels were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, along with restaurants, another vital industry that depends on tourism.
Initially, Mellema said, 2019 was projected to be a soft statewide tourism year.
He said statewide flooding caused more than $1 billion in damage and hampered access to many parts of the state, affecting spring business in a significant way.
“However, thanks to a strong agricultural economy, a positive corporate travel climate, an increasing youth sports market, 2019 exceeded projections,” Mellema said. “Grand Island revenue ended up flat to round out 2019.”
But the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued 2020 is a decidedly different story, he said.
“The tourism and hospitality sector has been hit hard financially and it’s going to take a long time to restore the revenue to pre-pandemic levels,” Mellema said.
He said the business conference and meeting market has all but disappeared with no end in sight.
“We are starting to see youth sports return along with the livestock shows held at Fonner Park,” Mellema said. “The modified State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show and the January 2021 Nebraskan Stock Show will bring much needed revenue to businesses that desperately need it.”
Mellema said the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority is working closely with show producers who each need to submit a plan to the Central District Health Department for a COVID response plan for the January stock show event.
Support Local Journalism
Grand Island Tourism is a member of GILCA, along with the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Fonner Park.
“Realizing that there are as many opinions about masks and protocols as there are people, we recognize that a leadership role is required to provide events that minimize exposure to the virus, it’s just good business,” Mellema said.
He said local hotel properties have done an outstanding job addressing the concerns of guests through cleaning and communication.
‘Aging population’
Mellema said the biggest change in travel in the coming years will be the aging population.
“I’m not referring to the baby boomers, who have been a mainstay of travel, but the group known as the millennials,” he said.
Mellema said there are more 26- to 28-year-olds in the county right now than any other age group. He said millennials are “mobile and adventurous and value exploring new places.”
“In a few years, this could change as they have families, but right now, it is a huge opportunity for Grand Island as our offerings of music, craft brew, food choices and entertainment increase, the 20-something traveler will have deep impacts into the coming years,” he said.
Mellema said Grand Island Tourism is partnering with key community attractions in the development of community marketing and branding programs and are “looking squarely at the changing demographic of travel and how they obtain their travel information.”
Grand Island Tourism relocated this past April to the Hedde Building at 201 W. Third St. in the Railside District. The Hedde Building, which is a historic building, has been renovated by Grand Island natives Amos Anson and Tom Pirnie, to create a unique space both commercial and residential in nature. The Hedde Building is a symbol of the renaissance underway of making Grand Island’s historic downtown area into a go-to location for the kind of tourism that Mellema would like the community to capture.
Mellema said the purpose of the move was to provide a more visible location for its visitor information center.
“We are already seeing results from the move,” he said. The office now is open to the public and guests are encouraged to stop by to seek travel information for the area.
Mellema and his staff is using modern technology to get the news out about Grand Island as a destination venue.
He said for the latest tourism news and features go to your smartphone app store and type in “Grand Island Vibe” to download the new tourism app.
“As producers of the Vibe Magazine, in partnership with the Grand Island Independent, we were unable to produce a current issue (it will return next spring) so the development of the phone app made sense,” he said.
Mellema is optimistic about the future.
“As we move closer to closing the books on 2020, our city can feel good about how we came together, worked diligently and persevered through sizable challenges to end the year,” he said. “We look forward to working with all of you ... to bring even more tourism business to our community.”
For more information, visit the agency’s website at visitgrandisland.com or call 308-382-4400.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.