Grand Island Tourism works to revive economy dealing with pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected many people and businesses as directed health measures were issued in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus. Businesses affected by the virus included the lodging and dining industry, along with tourism.

Those three are all interrelated and contribute hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue to Grand Island annually.

For example, last year, retail trade and accommodations and food service had a total net taxable sales of $716 million, with accommodations and food services contributing $148 million, second only to retail trade’s $568 million. Those two categories made up 70% of Hall County’s net taxable sales in 2019. It is easy to see the economic impact the coronavirus had on Grand Island’s economy during the height of the pandemic and how it affected tourism.

The good news is that net taxable sales in Grand Island during July was more than $90 million after four months of decline and exceeded the same period in July 2019.

One of the organizations that helps bring visitors to the community is Grand Island Tourism, a marketing and services organization funded through an occupancy tax under the authority of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.