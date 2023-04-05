Dana Jelinek was presented this year's Spirit of Rotary Award by the Grand Island Noon Rotary club March 28.
Jelinek works as the program and outreach manager for Grand Island Tourism. For more than 20 years, she was executive director of Grand Island Habitat for Humanity.
She serves as a volunteer for Grand Island Little Theatre, a board member of Central Nebraska Home Builders, a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska and a volunteer for Skills USA.
