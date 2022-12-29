Grand Island Toys for Tots campaign continues

The Heartland United Way's Holiday Programs campaign drive continues.

To date, the Toys for Tots effort has raised $7,529. There have been 1,045 applications for the program thus far, with 795 families and 1,910 children served. A total of 199 volunteers have put in 446 hours.

Additionally, there have been 47 families served through the Adopt a Family program. Forty-five donors have contributed to the cause and AGI provided 50 food boxes.

Here is an updated list of Toys for Tots monetary donors:

• GI Connect Katie Kuck, $300

• Mike & Jean Hamik, $2,500

• Karen Wiseman, $50

• Steve and Cathy Fosselman, $200

• State Farm Insurance Melissa Reed, $54

• JBS, $3,000

• Anonymous, $100

• Kelly and Beth Cumming, $25, in memory of Patrick Obermiller

• Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53, $150

• John and Barbara Clinch, $100

• Erin and Dena Sullivan, $1,000

• Anonymous, $50, in loving memory of my parents Rita and Robert, my brother Duane and sister Dorine - from your son and brother Deano