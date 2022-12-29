 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Toys for Tots campaign continues

Dec. 16 marked another successful Heartland United Way Toys For Tots event inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena building at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

NBC reports that just two things are helping the toy industry survive - inflation and a group of consumers known as "kidults."

The Heartland United Way's Holiday Programs  campaign drive continues.

To date, the Toys for Tots effort has raised $7,529. There have been 1,045 applications for the program thus far, with 795 families and 1,910 children served. A total of 199 volunteers have put in 446 hours.

Additionally, there have been 47 families served through the Adopt a Family program. Forty-five donors have contributed to the cause and AGI provided 50 food boxes.

Here is an updated list of Toys for Tots monetary donors:

• GI Connect Katie Kuck, $300

• Mike & Jean Hamik, $2,500

• Karen Wiseman, $50

• Steve and Cathy Fosselman, $200

• State Farm Insurance Melissa Reed, $54

• JBS, $3,000

• Anonymous, $100

• Kelly and Beth Cumming, $25, in memory of Patrick Obermiller

• Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53, $150

• John and Barbara Clinch, $100

• Erin and Dena Sullivan, $1,000

• Anonymous, $50, in loving memory of my parents Rita and Robert, my brother Duane and sister Dorine - from your son and brother Deano

