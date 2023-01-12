Grand Island Toys for Tots closes successful campaign

The Toys for Tots effort raised $7,529 in this season's drive, according to Heartland United Way.

The Toys for Tots event was held on Dec. 16 2022 at the Quilt Exhibit Room in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park and "was a huge success," according to Allie Remm with Heartland United Way.

Remm lauded hundreds of volunteers for their efforts.

There were 1,045 applications for the program, with 795 families and 1,910 children served. A total of 199 volunteers have put in 446 hours.

Additionally, there were 47 families served through the Adopt a Family program. Forty-five donors contributed to the cause and AGI provided 50 food boxes.

"We are thankful for the generosity of our community partners who make the holiday programs possible at the Heartland United Way," Remm said.

Here is an updated list of Toys for Tots monetary donors:

GI Connect Katie Kuck, $300

Mike & Jean Hamik, $2,500

Karen Wiseman, $50

Steve and Cathy Fosselman, $200

State Farm Insurance Melissa Reed, $54

JBS and UFCW Local 293, $3,000

Anonymous, $100

Kelly and Beth Cumming, $25, in memory of Patrick Obermiller

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53, $150

John and Barbara Clinch, $100

Erin and Dena Sullivan, $1,000

Anonymous, $50, in loving memory of my parents Rita and Robert, my brother Duane and sister Dorine — from your son and brother Deano