Grand Island transfer station getting $4.5 million upgrade

The City of Grand Island is working on a $4.5 million upgrade for its transfer station at 5050 Old Potash Highway.

The transfer station is the city site for unloading of waste materials, including yard waste.

If approved, the existing scale house, scales and driveway would be completely replaced.

The planned upgrade project is included in a solid waste rate study that will be presented to the Grand Island City Council at its June 8 meeting.

“In order to do the rate study we had to include all costs,” Public Works Director John Collins said, “which includes a $4.5 million improvement to transfer station.”

The upgrade is long needed, Collins said.

The transfer station was built several decades ago, and was originally part of Hall County. It was later incorporated into the city.

“It worked well for that time, but right now there’s very long lines out onto the highway, which is not really safe, and there’s only one scale going in, so you have to weigh going in and going out, so cars have to take turns,” he said.

With the upgrade, the station’s driveway will be moved to allow for easier queueing.