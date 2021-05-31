Grand Island transfer station getting $4.5 million upgrade

The City of Grand Island is working on a $4.5 million upgrade for its transfer station at 5050 Old Potash Highway.
The transfer station is the city site for unloading of waste materials, including yard waste.
If approved, the existing scale house, scales and driveway would be completely replaced.
The planned upgrade project is included in a solid waste rate study that will be presented to the Grand Island City Council at its June 8 meeting.
“In order to do the rate study we had to include all costs,” Public Works Director John Collins said, “which includes a $4.5 million improvement to transfer station.”
The upgrade is long needed, Collins said.
The transfer station was built several decades ago, and was originally part of Hall County. It was later incorporated into the city.
“It worked well for that time, but right now there’s very long lines out onto the highway, which is not really safe, and there’s only one scale going in, so you have to weigh going in and going out, so cars have to take turns,” he said.
With the upgrade, the station’s driveway will be moved to allow for easier queueing.
There will also be two scales, one for cars going in and a separate scale for cars going out, to prevent any delays.
Other planned improvements will help to make the staff on site more efficient, Collins said.
For example, people bring their waste to the actual transfer building and drop off. It then has to be lifted up into an 18-wheeler to be taken out to the landfill.
“The next building will have one kind of tunnel,” he said, “so all they have to do is just push the trash into the top of the truck, which is a much faster way to load up the truck so we can get rid of the waste as it comes in.”
The new transfer station is expected to have a life of 50 years.
The rate study must be approved first by the Grand Island City Council first as part of the city’s 2021-2022 budget, Collins said.
The city will then hire an engineer to do the design work, which could take eight months.
At the earliest, construction could start in fall 2022, with a rough finish date of fall 2023.
For more information about the City of Grand Island transfer station, visit www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/solid-waste/transfer-station.