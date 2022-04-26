 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island Tree Board to host Arbor Day celebration

  • 0
trees

On Arbor Day, April 29, at 1 p.m., Grand Island Tree Board will host an Arbor Day celebration that will recognize Nebraska’s 150 years of Arbor Day and a winning tree from the Hall County Champion Tree Program.

The event will be just south of Engelman Elementary School at 1812 Mansfield Road. Engelman kindergarteners will be participating in a tree-planting demonstration.

The event is open to the public and media.

Grand Island Tree Board’s mission is, “To preserve, educate and enhance the quality of life in the City of Grand Island by wisely managing our community urban forest.”

Their slogan is, “G.I. Luv Trees.”

For more information on the Hall County Champion Tree Program and the Grand Island Tree Board, visit: www.giparks.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-division/tree-board or contact Tree Board President Barry Burrows at 308-385-5426.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars’ InSight just detected the largest 'Marsquake' ever recorded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts