Grand Island Tree Board to host Arbor Day celebration

On Arbor Day, April 29, at 1 p.m., Grand Island Tree Board will host an Arbor Day celebration that will recognize Nebraska’s 150 years of Arbor Day and a winning tree from the Hall County Champion Tree Program.

The event will be just south of Engelman Elementary School at 1812 Mansfield Road. Engelman kindergarteners will be participating in a tree-planting demonstration.

The event is open to the public and media.

Grand Island Tree Board’s mission is, “To preserve, educate and enhance the quality of life in the City of Grand Island by wisely managing our community urban forest.”

Their slogan is, “G.I. Luv Trees.”

For more information on the Hall County Champion Tree Program and the Grand Island Tree Board, visit: www.giparks.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-division/tree-board or contact Tree Board President Barry Burrows at 308-385-5426.