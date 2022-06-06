Grand Island triplets earn degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan

A trio of hard-working Grand Island Central Catholic graduates earned their degrees May 7 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

It was a big day for triplets Alex, Alberto and Jacqui Ortega.

Their parents, Maria and Alberto, wanted their kids to get far more education than they did growing up in Durango, Mexico. The senior Alberto made it through sixth grade and Maria ninth.

When the Ortega children were born Dec. 28, 1999, the family lived in a small Grand Island apartment. Later, they were happy to move into a Habitat for Humanity home.

The Ortega triplets, 22, have bright futures.

Alberto plans to get a doctorate in physical therapy. Alex hopes to go to medical school. Beginning in August, Jacqui will teach in a special education resource room for Grand Island Public Schools. That job will probably be at Dodge, where she went to elementary school.

This summer, Alex and Alberto are coaching the Tom Dinsdale American Legion baseball team.

When the kids were young, their parents and Sister Ann Ference, a close family friend, told them they’d be going to college.

“We didn’t know what college was, but we knew we were going,” Alex said, smiling.

Jacqui was not able to attend Wesleyan’s graduation ceremony in person because she was finishing her student teaching in Spain. She left Lincoln in late February and returned May 10.

But she watched a livestream of the graduation ceremony, which was attended by her brothers and her parents.

Maria and Alberto Ortega, who lived in Colorado before moving to Nebraska, were in their mid-30s when the triplets were born.

“They said they prayed for one baby, and God blessed them with three,” Sister Ann said.

Sister Ann was the parish nurse at St. Mary’s Cathedral. She and other women from the parish sometimes babysat the triplets to give their mother a break.

At GICC, where they were in the class of 2018, the Ortegas were members of the National Honor Society.

“They studied hard for four years, and I mean they studied hard,” Sister Ann said.

They continued to study hard at Wesleyan. Jacqui graduated with a grade point average of 3.95, Alex 3.87 and Alberto 3.6.

Alex majored in biology and Alberto athletic training. Jacqui had a double major of elementary and special education.

The Ortegas also stayed busy outside of class. Alex and Alberto were members of the Theta Chi fraternity all four years.

The two brothers each served as service and philanthropy chair of the fraternity. They volunteered with Meals on Wheels every Saturday. They also helped with highway cleanup and Habitat for Humanity.

Alex volunteered at a nonprofit clinic in Lincoln, serving as a Spanish interpreter. Alberto and Alex played baseball for two years at Wesleyan.

Jacqui was in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority for three years. She was her sorority’s vice president of academic excellence, and the public relations chair for the Nebraska Student Education Association’s Aspiring Educators. She was part of Order of Omega, which recognizes leaders in Greek life. She was also involved with the Wesleyan Entertainment Board, NWU Catholic and the Diversity Greek Task Force.

On Aug. 1, Alberto will begin classes at Des Moines University, studying physical therapy. He hopes to work in sports physical therapy.

Alex didn’t make it into medical school this year, but is applying again. He’s preparing to take the Medical College Admission Test in late July. He would like to go into orthopedics.

Jacqui plans to get her master’s degree and English Language Learning endorsement.

The Ortegas are glad they will have occupations that will not take a physical toll on their bodies. Their professions will also help the future of their own families, Jacqui said.

Alex said they’re grateful to the Grand Island community, their teachers, coaches and others who’ve helped them along the way, including Sister Ann and the priests as St. Mary’s Cathedral.

He also talked about the sacrifices his parents made. “Because they’ve always put us first and made us a priority.”

Jacqui hopes their story might inspire other children of immigrants who might not think they can further their education or go to college.

The Ortegas want other young people to know there are resources available.

All three Ortegas also urge students to talk to professors when they need help.

Alberto encourages students to get involved in college. It’s possible to obtain scholarships through some of the organizations in which you’re involved.

Alex says you need to take time to adjust to college. Develop good study habits and find friends to form study groups.

Good time management will help you get good grades and allow you to be in other activities, Alex said.

Jacqui didn’t think she’d do that well academically in college, but she found out otherwise.

“You have to just put the work in,” she said.

The Ortegas and others would be glad to assist high school students who want to go to college, Jacqui said.

“Definitely don’t limit yourself,” she said.

