Grand Island trucking companies earn national recognition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Chief Carriers and Grand Island Express have earned honors from the Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge.

Chief is among the Top 20 winners of the “2022 Best Fleets to Drive For.” Also on that list is Fremont Contract Carriers of Fremont. These are comprised of for-hire trucking companies from across North America that are being recognized for providing exemplary work environments for their professional truck drivers and employees.

New this year, TCA and CarriersEdge have expanded the program by adding a Hall of Fame category, which includes Grand Island Express. This recognition level is above the regular Top 20 and honors fleets demonstrating Top 20 performance for extended periods of time.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, Fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years, or seven years with at least one overall award. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by EpicVue.

“What an exciting time for this coveted contest as we launch the Hall of Fame category,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “During Truckload 2022: Las Vegas, we’re eager to recognize 28 fleets who are dedicated to providing the best possible workplace experience to their essential workers — professional truck drivers.”

“This year we saw more than 200 fleets nominated by their drivers for this program, and all participants were clearly stepping up their game,” said CarriersEdge Chief Executive Officer Jane Jazrawy. “This year’s Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets rose to the top with a range of innovative and effective programs that continue to improve the work experience for their drivers.”