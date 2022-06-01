Grand Island Unified Track wins on and off the track

The Unified track team at Grand Island Senior High is proof that while winning is nice, it isn’t everything.

The team qualified for state in two events: the 4x100 relay team placed third with a personal record of 53.11 and the 100 meter dash team placed fifth.

The 4x100 team was Henry Barreno Florian, Haden Johnson, Marco Jiminez and Anthony Salazar. The duo running the 100 meter dash was Jimenez and Salazar.

Unified sports, which are sanctioned by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association, are offshoots of the Special Olympics. It pairs people with or without intellectual disabilities on sports teams.

According to Special Olympics Unified Sports, “People with intellectual disabilities are classified as Special Olympics athletes, and people without intellectual disabilities are classified as Unified partners.”

Co-coach Andrea Hill described the three events: In the 4x100 “the athlete hands off to partner and (the) partner hands off to an athlete, an athlete has to finish the race.”

In the 100 meter dash, the athletes will race first. Partners then race against each other. Their times are combined.

The GISH Unified track team also had a successful season last year, but they are winning off the track, too, Hill said.

“Unified sports brings us so much joy as we watch athletes and partners participating in a sport and the camaraderie that develops between them.”

The team even started a Snapchat group, said co-coach Molly Elge.

“This allowed for the athletes and partners to communicate outside of track, share pictures and interact with each other. Every year the team becomes a really close knit group and love to encourage and cheer for each other.”

Encouragement comes from other schools as well. Unified track pits teams from all classes—A, B, C and D—against one another.

It’s an opportunity for athletes to get to know teams they might not have otherwise met, Hill said. “It’s a mixture of not only western Nebraska, central Nebraska and eastern Nebraska, all coming together.”

GISH Unified Track had a special bond with Columbus’ Unified Track Team, Hill said.

GISH’s anchor on the 4x100 relay and another athlete were both seniors this year. So were some Columbus athletes, who the GISH pair remembered since last season.

“They gave each other a hug or high five after the finish line each time,” Hill said. “It brings me goosebumps… it was neat how they were able to show the respect for one another.”

Valuing and respecting one another in Unified Sports isn’t unusual, track and field included, Hill said.

“All around there is positivity that rings. The Grand Island community has been amazing support to our team this season.”

There is support from GISH’s track team as well, especially from one junior varsity team member who was a “dual participant,” Hill said.

“Marco (Jiminez) was able to do that because he made JV this year. It worked out that he could be our dual participant.”

If Marco had made varsity, he couldn’t participate on the unified team, Hill explained.

“We would never let a kid have to choose.”

Another GISH athlete wanted to be a partner but they made varsity. GISH track and GISH Unified track practice at the same time, which is beneficial, Elge said.

“The other track athletes see what our kids do at practice and all the hard work and fun they have. They have become their biggest cheerleaders.”

There has been an increased interest in participating. Elge works with recruiting the athletes and communicating with parents and guardians. Hill works on recruiting partners and communicating with their parents and guardians.

Hill indicated the co-coaches work has paid off, but what has really helped the team is word of mouth.

Word of mouth, it seems, has come from the hallways more than the track, Hill said.

“(Partner and athlete) is the most special bond you could see and kids and that’s exactly what that’s all about. They each other in the halls and encourage each other give high fives.

“It’s building those relationships is the most important for these kids.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

