The winner of this year's "25 Keys of Christmas" contest will drive away in a 2023 black Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing valued at $75,000.

The car was introduced Thursday at Tom Dinsdale Automotive. This is the 21st straight year that Dinsdale has donated a vehicle to be raffled off in Heartland United Way's "25 Keys of Christmas" contest. The winner of the car will be selected in December.

To have a chance at winning, people must contribute at least $312 to the annual United Way campaign.

Thursday's event included a ceremonial passing of the keys from Dinsdale to this year's campaign chairs, Mark and Renee Miller. Dinsdale said many people enjoy the "stealth" aspect of a black car. It's also a high-performance vehicle.

Karen Rathke of Heartland United Way said it's an "incredible blessing" to be able to use the Dinsdale vehicles to grow the United Way campaign, "build some excitement and really just encourage philanthropy in this area."

Dinsdale said he didn't know what to expect when he started donating vehicles to United Way in 2003 "but it just kind of caught on and it's gotten to be a habit."

Dinsdale said he's known the Millers for a few years, so it was a pleasure to give them the keys.

Mark Miller said Tom and Kim Dinsdale have done a lot for United Way and the community of Grand Island. "So this is above and beyond special," Miller said of the vehicle.

Between now and December, the car will be parked around the area, including the workplaces of companies that promote the United Way.

Mark Miller was asked if he'll get to drive the car. Dinsdale said he'd first have to "see what kind of insurance policy they have."