Grand Island VA Medical Center expands vaccine clinic to all veterans, spouses, caregivers

The Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers, spouses and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the Save Lives Act.

“Since the start of the pandemic, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible and we are excited to multiply our efforts to support the Save Lives Act,” said B. Don Burman, director of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “We are currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations at our Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA medical centers. The ability to expand these services to more veterans, veteran spouses and veteran caregivers is a significant step in that it will allow us to better protect our community and those we serve.”

At the Grand Island VA Medical Center, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System is providing COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays. First-dose appointments are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and second-dose appointments are from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Grand Island facility also is conducting a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, based upon the availability of the J&J vaccine on that day.

To make an appointment in Grand Island, call 308-382-3660 and press 2.