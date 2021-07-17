Grand Island vaccination clinic to have doctors to answer questions

Local doctors will be available Monday to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road, people are invited to enjoy free food and to get vaccinated. Doctors will be available to answer questions. Arabic, ASL, Somali and Spanish interpretation will be available.
The event is sponsored by the Central District Health Department, Heartland United Way and YWCA.
Call 308-385-5175 for more information.
