Grand Island veteran gets early Christmas gift

A Grand Island man got an early Christmas gift on Dec. 4 when his house was decorated with Christmas lights.
Daniel Hromas, a U.S. Marine veteran, was chosen as winner of the “Light a Hero’s Home” contest, which was sponsored by the Grand Island Surgery Center, RTC Lighting in Aurora and KROR-Rock 101.5 radio station.
Hromas said he actually nominated his parents for the contest before realizing that they were not eligible.
“My parents are both veterans, so I nominated them,” he said. “When I got the call from the radio station they told me my parents couldn’t win because they don’t live in the Tri-Cities. They live in Lincoln.
“The radio station then said they liked my parents’ story and wonder what I thought about decorating my house instead.”
Hromas said he was blown away.
“I was completely flabbergasted,” he said.
Hromas said he thought there were a lot of veterans in the Tri-Cities area who were more deserving, but he agreed to honor them and his parents.
“This was for them,” he said.
“The running joke was I told my parents I got them a Christmas present. They were winners of a contest but would have to come all the way to Grand Island to see it,” Hromas said.
RTC was then contacted to do the lights. Owner Andrew Fisher said he was honored to be able to help a fellow veteran.
“My wife and I are veterans also, so when the radio station approached us on the idea, we jumped on it,” said Fisher.
RTC Lighting ran 250 feet of lights around Hromas’ home, as well as some trees.
“They did such a professional job,” said Hromas. “It looks so good. It’s really beautiful.”
He said although he loves Christmastime, and enjoys Christmas lights, that he hadn’t put up lights for several years.
“I forgot about how nice the glow is of holiday lights,” said Hromas.
He is looking forward to enjoying the lights with his kids during Christmas. “I’m really going to enjoy that,” he said.
Hromas’ mother is a Marine veteran and his father is an Air Force veteran.
“They really are my heroes,” he said. “They put up with my shenanigans as a kid. They supported me going into the military. They just did a good job raising me.”
Hromas’ parents both served their country during the Vietnam era.
Hromas enlisted in the Marines at age 17, so his parents had to sign the papers with him.
He said when he signed up he made the recruiters sign an agreement that he could do boot camp at Paris Island, S.C., where his mother did her training.
“Usually a guy from Nebraska would go to San Diego, Calif., to do basic, but I wanted to graduate where my mom did 20 years earlier,” said Hromas.
He asked his mother if she ever thought she would be back to the place where she graduated from boot camp 20 years later to watch her son do the same.
“I’m a sucker for nostalgia,” Hromas said.
He was a heavy machine gunner during his years in the Marines.
After four years in the Marine Corps, he joined the Army on an ROTC scholarship. He then continued to serve 16 more years, including a tour to Iraq in 2006, before wrapping up his service time in the National Guard and retiring in 2013.
Fisher said that Hromas gets to keep the lights when the holidays are over.
“These lights are for all veterans,” said Hromas. “These are really good quality lights and they (RTC Lighting) did a terrific job on them.”
He invites people to view the lights and enjoy them as they drive by his house at 4059 W. Schimmer Rd.
