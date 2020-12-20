Grand Island veteran gets early Christmas gift

He said when he signed up he made the recruiters sign an agreement that he could do boot camp at Paris Island, S.C., where his mother did her training.

“Usually a guy from Nebraska would go to San Diego, Calif., to do basic, but I wanted to graduate where my mom did 20 years earlier,” said Hromas.

He asked his mother if she ever thought she would be back to the place where she graduated from boot camp 20 years later to watch her son do the same.

“I’m a sucker for nostalgia,” Hromas said.

He was a heavy machine gunner during his years in the Marines.

After four years in the Marine Corps, he joined the Army on an ROTC scholarship. He then continued to serve 16 more years, including a tour to Iraq in 2006, before wrapping up his service time in the National Guard and retiring in 2013.

Fisher said that Hromas gets to keep the lights when the holidays are over.

“These lights are for all veterans,” said Hromas. “These are really good quality lights and they (RTC Lighting) did a terrific job on them.”

He invites people to view the lights and enjoy them as they drive by his house at 4059 W. Schimmer Rd.

