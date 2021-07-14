Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center sponsoring Veterans Art Competition

Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center is sponsoring this year’s VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Veterans Arts Competition.
Entries will be displayed at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6 in the Nebraska Building at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
Local awards will be presented Aug. 29.
Veterans interested in participating must be enrolled to receive care at a central/western Nebraska VA location prior to entering the competition.
Veterans are welcome to submit entries in up to three separate categories: applied art, creative writing and kit (wood building, fabric art, etc.).
National Veterans Creative Arts competition judging will occur in October and November.
Gold medal winners from the NVCA competition will be invited to participate in the 40th Annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival at St. Petersburg, Fla., in April.
There are many known therapeutic benefits to pursuing creative outlets, said Alicia Wicht, GIVAMC whole health program coach and event organizer.
“There’s a lot of relaxation that goes with creating something new. Hobbies, in general, provide a way for mindfulness and meditation in practice,” Wicht said. “Just working through trauma and things like that through art has been beneficial for a lot of our veterans.”
The works of art can be personal, and reflect a veteran’s experience in combat.
“It’s been a very good outlet for them, rather than keeping it all bottled up inside,” she said.
Among the more interesting entries in the past was a metalwork sculpture, Wicht said.
“We’ve had leather work I didn’t even know could be done,” she said. “The things people can do or draw or paint, the writing people have come up with, is just amazing to me.”
Art and display supplies are being donated by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary GI Chapter and the American Legion Auxiliary District 6, Wicht said.
This will be the second year Grand Island VAMC is coordinating the event.
Organizing the local event for the first year was “overwhelming,” she said.
“We didn’t really know what we were doing. We started late into the year. We started planning in October and we had to have everything done by February. So it was a rush to the finish line,” Wicht said. “This year, we had a lot more time and knew what to expect.”
Last year, GIVAMC received more entries than expected, roughly 50, but this year Wicht hopes for as many or more.
Deadline for all submissions and entry forms is Aug. 13.
For more information, contact Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Chair Alicia Wicht at 308-395-3404 or by e-mail at alicia.wicht@va.gov.
More details can be found at nebraska.va.gov/services/GrandIslandCreativeArtsCompetition.asp.