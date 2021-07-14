Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center sponsoring Veterans Art Competition

The works of art can be personal, and reflect a veteran’s experience in combat.

“It’s been a very good outlet for them, rather than keeping it all bottled up inside,” she said.

Among the more interesting entries in the past was a metalwork sculpture, Wicht said.

“We’ve had leather work I didn’t even know could be done,” she said. “The things people can do or draw or paint, the writing people have come up with, is just amazing to me.”

Art and display supplies are being donated by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary GI Chapter and the American Legion Auxiliary District 6, Wicht said.

This will be the second year Grand Island VAMC is coordinating the event.

Organizing the local event for the first year was “overwhelming,” she said.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing. We started late into the year. We started planning in October and we had to have everything done by February. So it was a rush to the finish line,” Wicht said. “This year, we had a lot more time and knew what to expect.”

Last year, GIVAMC received more entries than expected, roughly 50, but this year Wicht hopes for as many or more.