Grand Island Veterans’ Christmas gift drive starts Friday
Grand Island Veterans’ Christmas gift drive starts Friday

The Business Coalition for Veterans’ annual Christmas gift drive runs Friday, Nov. 26, to Dec. 10.

“Please help BCV fill Christmas gift bags for our veterans,” says the organization, which asks that people drop off unwrapped gifts or gift cards at one of three locations — the two Super Saver stores and radio station KRGI, which is at 3205 W. N. Front St. The gifts may be for all age groups, from toddlers to grandparents.

There will be a red barrel with a sign at each location.

BCV is requesting gift cards from the following companies: Super Saver, Casey’s General Store Pizza, Papa John’s Pizza, Taco John’s, Raising Cane’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Subway, Amigos, Pump & Pantry, Walmart and Runza.

People may make a tax-deductible financial donation by visiting https://secure.myvanco.com/YH8H. Look for the BCV logo.

If you’d like to donate with a check, send it to Chef Anthony, P.O. Box 81, Alda, NE 68810.

For more information, call 308-227-8018.

