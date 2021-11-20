Grand Island Veterans Home to become affordable housing for rehab group

The historic status of Liberty Campus has affected what can be done for the project.

“We originally thought we could get 100 units, that is now down to 47 units,” Kile said.

A tour of the site was held earlier this month with the State Historic Preservation Office, Hall County Housing Authority, Hall County Assessor’s Office, the project’s architect and contractor, and others, to determine what could be renovated and what had to remain intact.

“We found there are open spaces we couldn’t renovate for the historic tax credit,” Kile said.

White Lotus is also pursuing a Collaborative Resources Allocation for Nebraska funds through the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

“With as many moving parts as this property has, this is the best place to take those two buildings through,” Kile said. “Our philosophy is, if we can get these first two started, get that phase underway, we can start on the second phase and then the third.”

A preliminary application was submitted describing why the development fits NIFA’s program, and a full application for funds has been requested.