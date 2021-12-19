Grand Island veterans honored with Wreaths Across America

There many younger people at Saturday’s ceremony. Along with the GISH ROTC students, members of GIHS football team were at the ceremony and many other young children who were with their families.

“Today, we show an united front of gratitude and respect across the United States as we remember the fallen, honor those who served and are still serving and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Catron said.

The Wreaths Across American was founded in 2007 and its purpose is to remember our veterans who have fallen, to honor those who have served and are serving, and to teach children the value of freedom. The wreaths are meant to symbolize these three values: remember, honor and teach.

Catron said the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery serves as the final resting place for Nebraska veterans dating back to the Civil War. She said there are veterans buried there that enlisted or were drafted, “...but they were all aware that they might be called upon by their country to pay the ultimate sacrifice to assure our nation’s freedom.”

She said each wreath is a “gift of appreciation from a grateful nation for the sacrifices that have been made by the service men and women and their families.”