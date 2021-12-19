Grand Island veterans honored with Wreaths Across America

More than 200 people attended the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
It was sunny but the temperature was in the teens with breezy conditions.
The event was sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary 1347 and Grand Island Express. After the opening ceremony, people attending the event placed wreaths on the graves of 1,400 veterans buried at the cemetery.
The ceremony included the presentation of ceremonial wreaths for each branch of the service — Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and U.S. Space Force — along with POW/MIA and KIA/WIA service members.
This was the first year a ceremonial wreath was added to honor the men and women currently serving in the U.S. Space Force, which was created two years ago. U.S. Space Force Specialist 2 Gage Huston of Holdrege represented that branch of service.
The Grand Island Senior High School ROTC posted the Colors and Renee Swanson sang the national anthem. Members of the Patriot Guard also were represented.
According to La Vonne Catron of the VFW Auxiliary 1347, who helped organized the event, said the Grand Island ceremony was one of 2,700 Wreath Across America events happening Saturday across the country and Europe.
Catron said millions of Americans gathered across the country to “remember, honor and teach.”
“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life,” she said.
Catron said the freedoms Americans enjoy have not come without a price.
“Lying before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear,” she said. “We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for leaders of our choosing. And, we have the right to pursue any endeavor we chose.”
Catron said the United States was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality.
“We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you,” she said.
Catron said the ceremony was designed for Americans to “reflect and honor our nation’s veterans and active duty service members who have sacrificed to maintain these ideals.”
Quoting former President Reagan who said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” Catron said, “We must teach the next generation that it was up to them to keep our country free.”
There many younger people at Saturday’s ceremony. Along with the GISH ROTC students, members of GIHS football team were at the ceremony and many other young children who were with their families.
“Today, we show an united front of gratitude and respect across the United States as we remember the fallen, honor those who served and are still serving and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Catron said.
The Wreaths Across American was founded in 2007 and its purpose is to remember our veterans who have fallen, to honor those who have served and are serving, and to teach children the value of freedom. The wreaths are meant to symbolize these three values: remember, honor and teach.
Catron said the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery serves as the final resting place for Nebraska veterans dating back to the Civil War. She said there are veterans buried there that enlisted or were drafted, “...but they were all aware that they might be called upon by their country to pay the ultimate sacrifice to assure our nation’s freedom.”
She said each wreath is a “gift of appreciation from a grateful nation for the sacrifices that have been made by the service men and women and their families.”
“To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have come with a cost that someday, you may have to pay yourself,” Catron said.