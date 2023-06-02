In April, as a Grand Island Independent employee was replacing the American flag in front of the newspaper, a young person walking past made a disparaging comment about Old Glory.

The woman suggested that instead of raising the new flag, the Independent employee should throw it to the ground and set it on fire.

Veterans aren't fond of disparaging remarks about the banner that flies o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

If people spent a couple of years in uniform, they would "learn what the military goes through" and the importance of the nation's symbol, said Dennis Glover of Grand Island.

It bothers him when he sees people fidgeting or moving around during the national anthem. Driving around town, seeing a ripped or tattered flag "upsets me very much."

Once, he went into a business and asked, "Can I take that flag down for you?" Later, the business owner replaced the flag on his own.

Glover, who was in the Air Force for 20 years, speaks at local schools about the American flag, and the way in which it should be treated.

Glover, 73, is a member of the American Legion and the VFW, and is a historian for Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53.

"When I go to schools I try to teach them as many things about the flag as I can," Glover said.

He tells students about the history of the flag, touching on Betsy Ross and George Washington.

He talks to them about the importance of the No. 13. The flag's 13 stripes represent the first 13 colonies.

He shows them the proper way to fold the American flag. Folding the flag takes 13 steps, and "each fold means something," Glover said.

He tells students how to behave at parades, such as Harvest of Harmony. As the flag passes, they should stand up, place their hand over their hearts and behave in a respectful manner.

Veterans have the right to salute.

The placement of the flag is important in relation to other flags, Glover says. The stars and stripes should always be to the right.

At a public event, the American flag should always stand at the speaker's right.

The only place where another flag is allowed to fly higher than the American banner is at the United Nations, he said.

Glover shows students how the flag should be put up and taken down.

If the president or governor orders that flags be flown at half-staff, the flag should be raised all the way to the top and then brought halfway down.

After posting a flag, people need to keep an eye on it. "Don't just put it up and forget it forever," he said.

In addition to becoming frayed and tattered, flags can get dingy. If the white stripes start turning yellow, it's time to buy a new flag. If you'd like to dispose of an old or worn flag, take it the United Veterans Club. There's a container just inside the entrance.

The VFW, Legion and Sons of the American Legion usually retire flags on Memorial Day and Flag Day.

In doing so, they follow a very specific procedure.

First, the stars are cut out of the flag, which shows honor for the country, Glover said.

Each flag is folded before it's retired.

The veterans dispose of each flag in a barrel set up on the infield of the baseball diamond behind the United Veterans Club.

After each banner is dropped in the fire, the veteran leading the ceremony steps back, salutes and says, "I retire this flag with honor and dignity."

At the end of the ceremony, the ashes are taken to a treeline behind the United Veterans Club. The remains are not just scattered amongst the trees. The veterans dig holes and bury the ashes in the ground.

Sometimes, local Scouts help with the ceremony.

Local veterans retire 500 or 600 flags a year. On Flag Day this year, they might put 300 flags to rest.

Glover has a lot of knowledge about the stars and stripes.

For many years, people who left flags flying overnight had to illuminate the flag. The lighting requirement was removed in 2012.

A flag may continue to be flown even after it's touched the ground. A flag can be washed, Glover said.

At sea, flying the flag upside-down is a sign of distress.

Glover, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1967, says some countries revere America's symbol. The people of South Korea, for instance, have a lot of respect for the broad stripes and bright stars.