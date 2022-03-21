Grand Island volunteer finds symmetry, beauty in his faith

In but two years (1926-1928) St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island was completed, a marriage of faith and engineering.

Mike Kube, a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, knows quite a bit about the juxtaposition of science and the divine. Kube is an accomplished civil engineer, having been on the Bureau of Reclamation team who worked on the Calamus Dam, among other water projects, like irrigation canals and pipeline distribution systems.

It’s when he talks about his church-home that the intersection of beliefs many hold against one another intersect. “This cathedral 100 years ago … somebody has spent the money and time and sweat equity and built a facility — a beautiful facility.”

A Catholic Diocese of Grand Island article “Beginnings of a Parish” describes the architectural inspiration of one of Grand Island’s beloved church-homes: “Bishop James A. Duffy spent months in traveling to study building styles before deciding on Gothic architecture — noted for the pointed arch, the traceried window, buttresses, spires, pinnacles and internally, the ribbed-groined vault.”

Kube has lent his engineering skills to several modern-day projects at St. Mary’s.

“I have an engineering background, and helped work on the bathroom,” he said. “There’s a rehab in the basement and try to improve the appearance of the sanctuary and the cathedral. I love the cathedral. That’s always been my passion.”

Kube, who describes himself as a “good, reasonable parishioner,” was already Catholic when a move to Grand Island landed him close to his church-home.

“When I first came to Grand Island, I lived in the house right across the street from the cathedral,” Kube recalled. He had recently completed his engineering studies. “You’re in college and you kind of do your own thing. You waiver and things go wrong, and things aren’t good. And you find yourself. The cathedral — being in the shadow of the steeples — was always kind of attractive to me.”

Since strengthening his faith from the shadows of St. Mary’s, Kube has volunteered at Grand Island Central Catholic School and is the Pro-Life Director for the Grand Island Diocese. His passion for being pro-life has been stoked by reason, he said: “My logic aspect — and I didn’t create this — is if the unborn is growing, it must be alive. If it has human parents it must be human being, and all human beings are worthy of being saved.”

Kube emphasized the belief the reasons for abortions themselves — not whether it’s wrong or right — are just as important.

“There’s a reason why vulnerable ladies get pregnant and want an abortion. What can we do?” he said. “There’s a general mindset about being pro-life is anti-abortion. Yeah, we are against abortion, but being pro-life is really looking the physical, emotional needs of those that are suffering.”

Each person has a gift they can use to ease suffering and help others, Kube said. For some it might be building projects. Others, it could be music or a green thumb.

“It’s God’s faith that put me here, and there’s a reason we are all identified,” Kube said. “We all have individual DNA, we’re all unique. Bishop (Joseph G.) Hanefeldt always says to me, know your gifts. Once you know your gifts, how do you help and serve others?”

Kube grew up in a farming community in northeast Nebraska with a “loving and large” family. He has carried his love for farming with him to Grand Island, having a farm near Dannebrog.

In part, he uses his farm to help the nonprofit Growing Hope Globally.

“It helps raise money for those in need. It’s mostly essential American Africa and the poorest of the poor, but it’s not really raising money for giving them money. It’s for helping them develop their human resources to learn.”

Kube’s little sweet corn plot produces crop he sells in Grand Island, the money going to Growing Hope Globally. He credits others sharing their gifts with making his contributions possible.

“My investment is sweat equity and my wife helps me out with selling sweet corn. I find that you can reach out to seed corn dealers or the fertilizer (sales) they donate. What I’ve learned about that is you create friends and develop relationships that are outside your normal scope. My scope is my family, the people in the chancery office and the cathedral.”

Whether learning about those not necessarily within your circle or studying the Bible, there is always more to learn, Kube said. “Whether it’s your Catholic faith … the spirituality and the beauty of the Catholic faith, or the Bible in general there is so much we don’t know. The history behind the things we do and the traditions that we have behind it. We’re always growing.”

Kube recently visited examples of architecture abroad, he said.

“I went to Europe three or four years ago. We toured some cathedrals, and I always loved the cathedrals … Gothic arches, peak to peak, the curved arches. It has a sense of symmetry and beauty — rightness … fulfilling personally and physically.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

