Grand Island voters asked to renew LB840 jobs incentive program in November

Grand Island voters will have the chance to renew the city’s LB840 program in November’s general election.

Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation president, explained to the Citizens Advisory Review Committee on Thursday that the program’s 10-year term is coming to an end. It is set to expire in September 2023.

The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act is the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC, and provides direct cash payments to local companies.

LB840 funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business. Housing is now an eligible activity for the LB840 funds, as well.

“LB840 is not unique to Grand Island,” explained Taylor. “There’s 75 other cities in Nebraska that actually have LB840 programs in place. They vary in size and scope, but 10 years is what we decided to run ours as, and we’re going to continue that in the future.”

Grand Island City Council approved a resolution in May to put the issue on November’s ballot. If approved by voters in November, the program would renew in October 2023.

The city of Grand Island has invested $6.7 million in job creation for the area, which has created 1,114 jobs, reported Taylor.

The annual wages from those jobs is in excess of $36 million.

This amount is just from primary jobs, noted Taylor, and does not include the ancillary jobs that are created as a result.

The average hourly wage for these jobs, from 2015 to 2021, was $19.88.

Many local companies using LB840 funds actually go beyond what they agree to produce in their contracts with the city to receive the funds, according to EDC’s annual workforce audits, Taylor said.

On average, each contract is hiring 10 more employees than their contract requires, and are paying over $9.60 more per hour.

Active LB840 projects include Zabuni Coffee, which will create 10 new jobs, Amur Equipment Finance (15 new jobs), GIX Logistics, on its third application (15 new jobs), and Hornady (50 new jobs).

A key effort for GIAEDC is to “renew, recruit and retain,” Taylor said.

Grand Island, with its Highway 281 corridor, provides an ideal location for logistics, which is a great tool for drawing industry to the area.

“We’re at the center of North America,” Taylor saud. “Imagine if you’re a semi driver and you’re getting off Interstate 80 and you’re going down 281. You can turn right, onto Schimmer Drive, to any property out there, and take that same road onto Locust, and get back onto Interstate 80, only taking right-hand turns.”

He added, “From a logistics standpoint, that’s a very big thing for them to look at.”

Taylor also touted Build Grand Island, EDC’s housing effort using rural workforce dollars made available, via matching fund.

The city applied and received $1 million, the maximum amount, which was matched by EDC and its partners.

“Those funds now are working in our community,” said Taylor.

Already underway is the Hedde Building restoration project on Third Street in downtown Grand Island.

“It’s a great project,” Taylor said. “Those apartments are sought after. They look cool. That’s where the younger folks want to live. That’s what they want to be a part of.”

Other developers will use the funds to focus on single-family homes and owner-occupied homes, noted Taylor.

“Call Grand Island Home” is EDC’s online and social media effort to attract or bring back people to Grand Island, at www.movetograndisland.com.

The site targets people who have some connection to Grand Island and Nebraska.

In the last 30 days, Taylor said, they targeted people in Minnesota, Colorado, Michigan and Ohio, and reached 68,736 people. From those, the site received 3,598 clicks, with an average cost of 40 cents per click.

The site is also used for recruitment by other entities, such as City of Grand Island and Grand Island Police Department, which continues to face a staffing shortage.

For more information about GIAEDC services and programs, visit www.grandisland.org.