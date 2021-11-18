Grand Island Wastewater facility celebrates expansion project completion

He added, “Simply put, the city had outgrown the original building that was constructed 46 years ago.”

The goal for the city’s public works projects is to accommodate the growth of Grand Island “for decades to come.”

The enlargements at the plant will serve Grand Island for 50 years, Steele said.

“Grand Island is doing an historic amount of public works projects, and these are all being done to prepare Grand Island for the future,” he said.

Rich McKinley of Omaha-based engineering firm HDR said the company was excited to be part of the project.

HDR has been working with the city of Grand Island since 1948, when the city had a population of about 20,000, McKinley said.

It has grown since to nearly 54,000.

“It’s incredible growth. As part of that, your infrastructure continues to have additional needs and we’re glad to be part of helping you to continue to grow that and expand those services,” he said. “This facility represents this community’s commitment to quality water service and environmental accountability, and that’s great for all of us.”