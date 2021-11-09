Grand Island Wastewater Treatment Facility wins state safety awards

The award is to not only recognize safety in wastewater facilities, but also to promote it.

“Obviously it’s important in every workplace, and it’s something we want to support within these facilities and to recognize the ones that do a superior job of it,” Walker said.

WWTF Storm Water Program Manager Jeremy Rogers attributes the continued recognition to “making safety a priority for all of our employees.”

“We want to make sure we maintain a safe work environment and that everyone has a say in their own safety,” Rogers said. “If they have an issue, they’re more than able to bring it up. It’s discussed and it’s talked about, and steps are taken to mitigate those issues.”

Rogers called the honor “validating.”

“We do take these things seriously and we are a proud group who takes pride in our work and our work center,” he said. “It shows our day-to-day efforts of maintaining a clean, safe facility. It’s what we’re here for, to keep the environment clean and safe. It validates that we’re doing the job that we’re entrusted to do.”

According to Collins, one of the ways this is achieved is by keeping worksites clean.