Grand Island Wastewater Treatment Facility wins state safety awards

Grand Island’s Wastewater Treatment Facility has won two awards from the Nebraska Water Environment Association.
The city of Grand Island received the NWEA Silver Safety Award and a 2021 Scott Wilber Award for Outstanding Facility.
The local facility is one of 11 in Nebraska recognized this year for “excellence in accident prevention and for implementing a safety program that includes training, materials, and the participation of all employees.”
For 2021, the Grand Island facility received the silver award in the 10-plus operators class. Awards are ranked gold, silver and bronze.
It is not the first time the city has received the awards, but it is no less an honor, Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent.
“Since (Plant Engineer) Marvin Strong came we’ve been winning at least two every years and sometimes as many as four. Not so many before he came,” Collins said. “We’ve just continued that through the years.”
To receive the honor, the city completed an application, which was reviewed and scored based on various criteria, said Jeremy Walker, wastewater senior engineer at Olsson in Lincoln, who serves on the NWEA Safety Awards Committee.
“We do a scoring based on the training they conduct, the safety materials, and the participation of all their staff,” Walker said. “It’s based on their history record as well. We review lost-time accidents.”
The award is to not only recognize safety in wastewater facilities, but also to promote it.
“Obviously it’s important in every workplace, and it’s something we want to support within these facilities and to recognize the ones that do a superior job of it,” Walker said.
WWTF Storm Water Program Manager Jeremy Rogers attributes the continued recognition to “making safety a priority for all of our employees.”
“We want to make sure we maintain a safe work environment and that everyone has a say in their own safety,” Rogers said. “If they have an issue, they’re more than able to bring it up. It’s discussed and it’s talked about, and steps are taken to mitigate those issues.”
Rogers called the honor “validating.”
“We do take these things seriously and we are a proud group who takes pride in our work and our work center,” he said. “It shows our day-to-day efforts of maintaining a clean, safe facility. It’s what we’re here for, to keep the environment clean and safe. It validates that we’re doing the job that we’re entrusted to do.”
According to Collins, one of the ways this is achieved is by keeping worksites clean.
Also, city requirements for operators were increased to Level 4 certification, which is based on education, training and experience.
“It’s what they were supposed to be at to begin with, but we didn’t know that until we looked into it,” Collins said.
The facility’s laboratory was separated from the operator’s group. The laboratory ensures that the treated water, when it’s outputted to the Platte River, meets requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Now we have professional technicians in the laboratory with the appropriate training and they don’t have any vested interest in the results,” Collins said. “They simply report the results as they are.”
Safety is of great importance to the city.
“When someone’s injured, it bothers you for a long time and the rest of your workforce,” Collins said.
Safety also benefits productivity.
“The more injuries you have, the more downtime you have,” Collins said. “The same actions you take for safety also help with your efficiency, because finding what you need, getting through an area is very difficult, but if you keep it neat it improves safety and efficiency.”
He added, “Ultimately, any accident is a higher cost on the facility.”