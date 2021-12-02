Grand Island weekend calendar full of things to do for everyone

Traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year, the calendar includes community festivals, musical performances, special programs, arts and crafts fairs, home tours and thousands of Christmas cookies for sale to benefit a good cause. And that’s just the start.
Stuhr hosts ‘Christmas Past and Present’
“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s signature holiday event in Railroad Town, kicks off with a members-only preview from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday with the event opening to the public at 6 p.m. Saturday. It continues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11.
Visitors will have a chance to step back in time and experience the holiday season in an unusual and immersive way. Each evening, more than 100 lamps are lit to guide visitors. The sights, sounds and smells of the season will flood the senses as visitors take in all the activity in Railroad Town and surrounding areas, including the 1860s Road Ranche, church and more.
The Stuhr Building will be open to view the Fantasy of Trees exhibit and listen to seasonal music.
An added activity on Saturday, Dec. 4, only, the Descendants of DeWitty will be sharing holiday memories passed down from their ancestors. DeWitty was the longest lasting and most successful Black settlement in the Sandhills of Cherry County from 1907 to 1936.
Admission is $10 per person ages 6 and older; members are admitted free. Events will be held in multiple buildings across Stuhr Museum’s grounds, both indoors and outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather.
For more information contact the museum at 308-385-5316.
Habitat's cookie walk re-imagined for 2021
The Habitat for Humanity Cookie Walk, set for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison, will have a different look this year. While cookies will still be sold for $8 a pound, they will be preboxed.
“All of the cookies will be presorted into one pound containers by our trusted elves who will be gloved and masked to ensure joy and kindness are the only things shared this holiday season,” Habitat noted in a press release. “Our friendly staff and volunteers will be masked during set-up and the event. We will have drive-up/pick-up available for those would prefer to avoid the crowds this year. If you want to come inside and see all of us, please wear a mask too.”
In addition to the one-pound boxes, specialty platters will be $22 each and peanut butter balls will be sold for $10 a dozen.
While pre-orders are recommended, some cookies may still be available during the Sunday event.
To order, call Habitat at 308-385-5510 or order online at www.gihabitat.org.
Money raised from this event helps build homes in the community. Habitat sells those homes to low income individuals through our 0% interest home loan program.
Christmas Tea planned in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum will host its annual Christmas Tea from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merrick County Activities Center, 1305 16th St., in Central City.
The event will include music from Aurora High School senior Willa Sharp, and the violin/piano duo of Kevin and Heidi Cheng; children’s crafts and activities, and refreshments. Come and go as your schedule allows.
For more information, contact the museum at 308-624-3367.
Music & theater
The Grand Island City Singers will present their annual Christmas show, “Sing of Joy,” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 5-12; children 4 and younger will be admitted free.
Also, the Grand Island Little Theatre’s annual Christmas play, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Marathon,” a comedy by Don Zolidis, opens Wednesday, Dec. 8, at College Park.
Christmas is a time for magic and cherished traditions, like watching as many original TV holiday movies as a human being can possibly endure. With an abundance of snowball fights, mistletoe and holiday lights, this plays will give you the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once!
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 11. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger, and can be purchased at Ace Hardware, Hy-Vee,by calling the box office at 308-382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.
Other music performances include:
- Conestoga Barbershop Quartet, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Sunday, Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members and their guests; freewill donations.
- SELAH, Christian vocal trio and winner of eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, 7 p.m. Friday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney. Tickets range from $35 to $44; www.merrymancenter.org
- Heartland Lutheran High School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, 3900 W. Husker Highway.
Community festivals
PALMER — The small community of Palmer is celebrating Christmas in a big way on Saturday.
Palmer’s Old-Fashioned Christmas will feature its inaugural Christmas Parade at 4:30 p.m., which will march down Main Street. It will feature an appearance by the Man in Red himself.
A vendor show and craft fair will open at 11 a.m. at the fire barn. Other activities will the scattered throughout the community, the result of people, businesses and area organizations coming together to bring Christmas cheer. Foodstuffs will be available in multiple Palmer locations.
At 5:45 p.m. Dub’s Pub will host the musical group Mohanna with Red Shoes.
Other community festivals include:
- Jingle Bell Jubilee, Friday and Saturday, St. Paul. Event includes a Christmas light parade (6 p.m.) and caroling on Friday; and a soup lunch, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids games and activities, and more on Saturday at the Civic Center; St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, 308-754-5558.
- An Old-Fashioned Christmas, Friday and Saturday, Fullerton. Event includes home tour (5 to 9 p.m. Friday), bake and craft sales, children’s activities, special meals, visit from Santa and more; 308-536-2902.
- Danish Christmas celebration, Saturday, Dannebrog. Event includes special meals, a Festival of Trees (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Hall), holiday craft and vendor fair (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., fire hall), visit from Santa, children’s activities and more. In addition, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will host an abelskiver breakfast fron 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. In addition to the traditional Danish abelskivers, the menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee; freewill donations.
- Christmas Kick-Off, Sunday, Wolbach Community Center. Event includes soup, sandwiches and Christmas cookies served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a visit from Santa at 1 p.m., basket silent auction and children’s activities.
Arts & crafts
Don’t let supply chain issues ruin you holiday shopping! Craft and vendor abound this weekend with unique items for everyone on you gift list.
A local favorite for almost 30 years, the Country Christmas Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 at 4425 N. Engleman Road.
The annual event will feature unique handmade items made by Sandy and Barb, their mom, Doris, and daughter Nikki.
“We’ve been crafting for more than 25 years and we love to ‘repurpose’ items and have lots of unique one-of-a-kind items,” says Sandy Leiser. “From old barn wood, an old Thermos, a barn door or window, metal buckets, or Grandma’s cookie cutters, pots or pans … we give them new life and make them into ‘one-of-kind’ unique items.”
The boutique includes holiday ornaments, personalized items, holiday and country decor and more.
For more information, call Leiser at 308-379-8344.
The calendar also includes:
- Craft Fair and Flea Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Food court will be open both days serving coffee and rolls, as well as lunch; 308-382-5446.
- Winter Craft and Vendor Fair, organized by RK Creations of Fullerton, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Tom Dinsdale Barn Bar, Fonner Park.
- Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Elba Community Center. Event also includes homemade soup, bake sale and door prizes. Santa will stop by at 3 p.m.; Missy Spilinek, 308-750-5847.
- Christmas Shopping Event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul Civic Center.
- Hamilton County Ag Society Craft, Toy and Gun Show, second annual, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Farr Building, fairgrounds, Aurora. Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids; food vendors on site both days. Admission: $5; free for children 12 and younger.
Holiday Tour of Homes
Alpha Sigma will not be hosting its Holiday Tour of Homes in Grand Island this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Members wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
However, those interested in home tours can visit area towns that have scheduled tours.
- Fullerton, 5-9 p.m. Friday, sponsored by the Fullerton Area Chamber. Tickets are $10 and are available at Floral Occasions, Flower Barrel and Gift Gallery, Points West Community Bank and First Bank and Trust of Fullerton; 308-536-2902.
- Hastings, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the YWCA of Adams County. Tickets are $20 and tickets can be purchased prior to the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the YWCA. Tickets will be available Saturday at any of the three homes on the tour; 402-462-8821 or www.ywcaadamscounty.org.