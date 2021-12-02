Grand Island weekend calendar full of things to do for everyone

Admission is $10 per person ages 6 and older; members are admitted free. Events will be held in multiple buildings across Stuhr Museum’s grounds, both indoors and outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather.

For more information contact the museum at 308-385-5316.

Habitat's cookie walk re-imagined for 2021

The Habitat for Humanity Cookie Walk, set for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison, will have a different look this year. While cookies will still be sold for $8 a pound, they will be preboxed.

“All of the cookies will be presorted into one pound containers by our trusted elves who will be gloved and masked to ensure joy and kindness are the only things shared this holiday season,” Habitat noted in a press release. “Our friendly staff and volunteers will be masked during set-up and the event. We will have drive-up/pick-up available for those would prefer to avoid the crowds this year. If you want to come inside and see all of us, please wear a mask too.”

In addition to the one-pound boxes, specialty platters will be $22 each and peanut butter balls will be sold for $10 a dozen.

While pre-orders are recommended, some cookies may still be available during the Sunday event.