The city now will rehabilitate 57 manholes in downtown Grand Island in 2021.
The task is the next phase of the city’s downtown sewer rehabilitation project, which was started in 2018.
The manhole project will cost roughly $350,000.
The first phase of the project lined the inside of the downtown’s old clay sewer pipes, some of which are at least 100 years old, Keith Kurz, assistant public works director, explained.
“Due to the close proximity of all the buildings and alleys and different things, we thought it would be proactive to line those pipes with a resin liner,” he said. “The resin hardens and you’re pretty much left with a new pipe.”
That effort was completed in the winter, but the manholes had been left unaddressed.
“We decided we would go back in afterwards and line the manholes, and fix the bottom of the manholes,” Kurz said.
The manholes are brick, and over time those bricks and mortar can become loose.
“We’re worried it could have adverse effects if they collapse,” Kurz said. “If one of those were to collapse it would not be good.”
Thin concrete will be sprayed on the walls of the manholes up to a couple of inches thick in some places.
“From the inside, it will look like a new manhole,” Kurz said. The work is largely done from the surface.
“It will be sprayed like if you were going to paint your wall,” Kurz said. “You do one coat, and then another. It’s the same kind of theory.”
The project is a proactive effort on the city’s part, Kurz said.
“We don’t want to wait until they’re completely failing apart, where you really have to dig them up,” he said. “All of this work is done without much surface disruption.”
Roads will have to be closed temporarily for the work.
When the sewers were having the resin liners applied, the work was done overnight to minimize the effect on traffic, Kurz said.
“These manholes can be done about anytime, I think,” he said. “We’ll probably have to be more concerned about the cold weather than anything. They won’t be able to work in the winter, as much.”
City crews have looked at the project area and catalogued the condition of all the manholes.
Kurz said the work should complete the downtown part of the city’s overall sewer rehabilitation efforts.
“We’re always looking at different areas we might focus on,” he said. “You look at critical nature of the area we’re serving. A pipe at the hospital would be more critical than a pipe on the edge of town serving two houses. You take that into account.”
He added, “We’re constantly doing this rehab work to avoid a catastrophic failure.”
Overall, the city benefits from such attention, Kurz said.
“It’s just like asphalt roads,” he said. “You resurface roads on a constant rotating basis. This is the same thing. If you let them go too far, it will cost way, way more. We’re trying to implement more of this as we go.”
The downtown manhole project will be bid out for the 2020-21 budget year.
