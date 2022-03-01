Grand Island woman accused of assaulting man with beer bottle, kicking officer

Laken Hormann, a 30-year-old Grand Island woman, was arrested early Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with a beer bottle and kicked a police officer.

Police arrived at the Brickhouse Bar at about 1 a.m. following a report of a disturbance. Officers learned that Hormann assaulted her boyfriend, Jonathan Castanaza, by striking and pushing him and then striking him with a beer bottle, says the Monday GIPD media report.

“A short time later, while Hormann and Castanaza were outside of the business, Hormann assaulted Castanaza once again by punching and kicking him, causing him to lose consciousness,” says the media report.

After Hormann was transported to Hall County Jail, she allegedly assaulted a Grand Island police officer “by kicking him on the leg because she was upset she was arrested,” says the GIPD media report.

A criminal history check found that Hormann had a prior conviction for domestic assault in 2019 in Hall County.

She was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and assault on a police officer.