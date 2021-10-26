 Skip to main content
Grand Island woman accused of driving under the influence with boy in car
A 39-year-old Grand Island woman was allegedly driving under the influence Friday afternoon with her 8-year-old son in the car.

The woman, who has three previous DUI convictions, had just picked the boy up from school.

She was contacted by Grand Island Police after being involved in an accident at West 15th Street and Ruby Avenue at about 3:55 p.m.

An offcer detected the smell of alcohol coming from the woman, according to GIPD. She showed impairment on standardized field sobriety testing and failed a preliminary breath test.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI-fourth offense and for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16.

