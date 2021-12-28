Grand Island woman accused of harboring runaway juveniles, providing them with vapes

A 21-year-old Grand Island woman admitted to police that she housed three runaway juveniles in her apartment, and provided them with THC and nicotine vapes.

Police say Kyanna Zysset also admitted the juveniles drank alcohol while in her apartment at 2004 N. Wheeler.

The two males are 14 and 15 and the female is 15.

The 14-year-old was a missing juvenile from Hastings. Grand Island police were trying to locate the teenager because he was scheduled to undergo procedures for a serious medical condition.

When police first visited the apartment, Zysset denied he was at her apartment, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

The next day, officers found the youth at that address, Elliott said.

The youth was returned to his parents so he could be admitted to the hospital, Elliott said.

Zysset was arrested Dec. 23 for child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is not related to any of the juveniles, Elliott said.