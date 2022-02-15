 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island woman comes home to another woman dressed in her clothes
A Grand Island woman returned to her home Friday to find another woman — whom she does not know — wearing her clothes and sitting on her couch.

The woman got a call from the Central Nebraska Humane Society telling her that her dog had gotten out. After she returned to her house with the dog, she found Leah Miller lounging on her couch, said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering.

Miller, a 35-year-old homeless woman, had gone through the woman’s drawers and consumed alcohol and food. GIPD believes the dog got out when Miller entered the West Capital Avenue home Friday morning.

Miller was arrested for burglary.

Leah Miller

