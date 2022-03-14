Grand Island woman elected to Nebraska Humanities Council

Dori Wanitschke of Grand Island was recently elected treasurer of the Nebraska Humanities Council.

Wanitschke has more than 30 years experience in banking operations and compliance management and currently manages the finances of the Grand Island Community Foundation.

Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit that helps Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. Nebraska Humanities Council strives to make the humanities accessible to all Nebraskans through programs and grants.

The Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities works with the council to raise private donations and advocate for public funding at the state and federal levels to make this work possible. Humanities Nebraska’s core programs include major and mini grants for humanities-related projects in communities across the state, a Speakers Bureau that provides hundreds of presentations to libraries, schools, and other community groups statewide; Prime Time Family Reading; Capitol Forum on America’s Future for high school students studying global issues; a Chautauqua summer history festival; touring exhibitions from the Smithsonian, and much more.

HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.