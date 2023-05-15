A 39-year-old Grand Island woman received medical treatment after she took steps toward harming her infant girl Friday night.

Grand Island police responded to an apartment on Wortman Drive at about 8:20 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. The woman told police she has thoughts of hurting her 3-month-old child by choking her.

She said she called the Grand Island Regional Medical Center asking for advice on how to hurt her baby. A red mark was observed on the baby's neck. She said she may have started to apply pressure to the baby's neck before stopping and calling the hospital. She said she was still having thoughts of hurting her baby.

The baby was placed in a 48-hour hold.

The woman was not arrested because of medical concerns. "We wanted to make sure that the appropriate treatment was received first," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The case was referred to the county attorney's office for a possible charge of criminal attempt of first-degree murder.