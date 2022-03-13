Grand Island woman given awarded state library volutneer award

“We are fortunate to have several outstanding volunteers dedicated to helping with many programs and areas in our Library. This year we wanted to recognize a truly wonderful woman, Jean McMindes, who volunteers in our Homebound Program. The extra care, attention and dedication she provides to our Homebound patrons is invaluable. During 2020, when the COVID pandemic closed down many programs, Jean was always there to depend on making her deliveries with the care she brings to our community. We are so very proud of Jean, she is a wonderful representative to the Grand Island Public Library.”