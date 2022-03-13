Grand Island woman given state library volunteer award

Jean McMindes, a volunteer for the Grand Island Public Library Homebound Program, was chosen as a 2022 volunteer winner of the Nebraska Library Association Outstanding Library Volunteer Award.
Each year volunteers from across the state are honored for their contributions to their local libraries.
McMindes was nominated by Kim Mettenbrink, foundation and library volunteer coordinator for the Grand Island Public Library Foundation. She said in her nomination letter:
“We are fortunate to have several outstanding volunteers dedicated to helping with many programs and areas in our Library. This year we wanted to recognize a truly wonderful woman, Jean McMindes, who volunteers in our Homebound Program. The extra care, attention and dedication she provides to our Homebound patrons is invaluable. During 2020, when the COVID pandemic closed down many programs, Jean was always there to depend on making her deliveries with the care she brings to our community. We are so very proud of Jean, she is a wonderful representative to the Grand Island Public Library.”
McMindes was honored at Nebraska Library Association Advocacy Day on March 3 in Lincoln.