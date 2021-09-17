Grand Island woman heads group dedicated to the Carter lineage

Donna Andresen of Grand Island is the president of The Carter Society, which studies the lineage of six prominent Virginians named Carter.

One of the subjects of their study is Robert Carter III, a wealthy landowner who decided to free more than 500 of his slaves in 1791.

Carter, who headed one of Virginia’s richest families, lived from 1728 to 1804.

The 20th anniversary reunion and meeting of The Carter Society runs Sept. 22-26 near Montross, Va.

Andresen, who will leave for Virginia this weekend, has been the group’s president for six years. She was mentioned in a recent report on Carter written by Eliott McLaughlin of CNN.

The Carter Society is “dedicated to honoring our Carter ancestors who migrated to the Virginia Colony in the 1600s and 1700s to establish a better life for themselves and their progeny,” the organization says.

The group focuses on the families of six individuals, one of whom is Robert Carter III.

Each of the six is known as a colonial patriot. A patriot, Andresen said, is an individual who served or provided services during the American Revolution.