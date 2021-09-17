Grand Island woman heads group dedicated to the Carter lineage

Donna Andresen of Grand Island is the president of The Carter Society, which studies the lineage of six prominent Virginians named Carter.
One of the subjects of their study is Robert Carter III, a wealthy landowner who decided to free more than 500 of his slaves in 1791.
Carter, who headed one of Virginia’s richest families, lived from 1728 to 1804.
The 20th anniversary reunion and meeting of The Carter Society runs Sept. 22-26 near Montross, Va.
Andresen, who will leave for Virginia this weekend, has been the group’s president for six years. She was mentioned in a recent report on Carter written by Eliott McLaughlin of CNN.
The Carter Society is “dedicated to honoring our Carter ancestors who migrated to the Virginia Colony in the 1600s and 1700s to establish a better life for themselves and their progeny,” the organization says.
The group focuses on the families of six individuals, one of whom is Robert Carter III.
Each of the six is known as a colonial patriot. A patriot, Andresen said, is an individual who served or provided services during the American Revolution.
Andresen is not related to Robert Carter III. But she is a direct descendant of another of the patriots, Thomas Carter.
Of the members of The Carter Society, 63% are in the Thomas Carter line, she said.
“The Carters were the original settlers in Virginia,” Andresen said.
A history book is written in conjunction with each year’s reunion. Andresen wrote the book for this year’s gathering. The hundred-page booklet covers three families — the Carters, the Washingtons and the Lees.
On the cover is a watercolor painting of Nomini Hall, which was the home of Robert Carter III. It was built about 1730 and it burned in 1850.
Carter planted yellow poplar trees from the house to the road in the 1750s. They now are considered the oldest in Virginia.
Robert Carter III was the largest single slaveholder in Virginia.
Experts say his decision to free 509 slaves was “the largest liberation of Black people before the Emancipation Proclamation, more than seven decades later,” says the CNN story.
Carter owned more than 70,000 acres of land, consisting of at least 15 plantations.
He was the son of Robert Carter II, who lived from 1704 to 1734, and the grandson of Robert “King” Carter (1663-1732).
Andresen said Carter was transformed after he traveled to England at the age of 21 to complete his education. Another passenger on his ship was a half brother of George Washington.
In England, Carter became familiar with art and met many well-known individuals, becoming part of the social scene. According to Andresen’s history, those dealings also “brought him into contact with their faith as well.”
Returning to America, he concluded he should no longer retain slaves. “He felt they should be free,” Andresen said.
Carter worked hard to train the workers in various trades, so they could make a living.
Neighboring landowners were not happy with his decision, Andresen said.
Carter decided to release the slaves over a 20-year period, rather than all at once. Giving all of them immediate freedom would have created “great distress for the slaves and chaos for the community,” Andresen wrote.
He gave or rented lands to some of his former slaves as they were freed.
As you might imagine, Andresen is interested in genealogy. She’s also a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Through a man named Edward Dale, she can trace her lineage to the arrival of English settlers at Jamestown.
Andresen grew up Darlene Pearsall near Wood, S.D. Her grandmother, who grew up in Lynch, Neb., was Marjory Carter Pearsall.
“My grandmother always said she was a Southern lady,” she said.
Andresen once traveled to St. Charles, Iowa, which is “a big settlement of Carters,” including some of her relatives.
A large number of Carters left Virginia for Kentucky and then moved on to Iowa, she said. Some came to Nebraska.
Andresen’s father, Jay Pearsall, died in 2009. Her mother, Darlene, is 89 and lives in Winner, S.D.
Andresen, who spent many years working for JC Penney, has lived in Grand Island since 1995.