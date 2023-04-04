Authorities say a 4-year-old boy ate a THC gummy on Monday and his mother allegedly tried to hide him from Grand Island Police Department officers afterward.

The incident occurred on the 2700 block of East Highway 30.

When the woman learned Grand Island officers and firefighters were on their way, she removed all of her children from her residence "in order to conceal what had occurred to her son and his current condition," says the Tuesday GIPD media report. "Once contacted she denied officers the chance to check on her kids, thus further delaying medical attention."

The woman allegedly later walked around the corner to her mother's apartment and got her son so she could seek medical attention from firefighters, who were on the scene with an ambulance. The son ate a Delta 8 THC gummy.

She had placed her son at her mother's residence without giving her any information about what her son had consumed.

It was decided that he should seek more medical attention at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center, police said. Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of intentional child abuse (no injury).