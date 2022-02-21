Grand Island woman in custody on Buffalo County warrant

KEARNEY — Chenoa "Snow" Lemburg of Grand Island was arrested Friday on a Buffalo County warrant charging her with attempted robbery in a Jan. 16 murder case in Kearney.

Lemburg, 22, is charged with felony attempted robbery of Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, on Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West 23rd Street in Kearney. Court records detailing the allegations against her have been sealed because documents contain confidential information.

The warrant was issued Feb. 2.

Details of her arrest were unclear Monday.

Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington also is charged with felony attempted robbery of Morris and Chamberlin in the same incident. His court records also are sealed.

Garcia and Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, also of Lexington were both shot Jan. 16. Shinpaugh died, while Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released.

Kearney police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.