Grand Island woman killed, man arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide

A 29-year-old Grand Island man was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and driving under the influence-first offense, according to a media report from Grand Island Police Department.

Shortly after midnight GIPD officers responded to an injury crash at South Cherry and Groff streets, according to the report. Upon arrival, officers found Juan Velasquez Montanez and his passenger Briseida Flamenco Montoya, 31, also of Grand Island, had been involved in the one-vehicle crash. The 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Velasquez Montanez “veered suddenly off course” into the residential side of the street, hitting a tree, said GIPD Captain Jim Duering.

Following the first impact, the vehicle careened into a utility pole, hitting the driver’s side rear, Duering said.

Duering said it is believed Flamenco Montoya, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed on first impact. He said Velasquez Montanez is believed to have been wearing a seatbelt.

Officers at the scene had indications Velasquez Montanez was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, Duering said. After a medical clearance, Velasquez Montanez was jailed at Hall County Corrections.

Duering said Velasquez Montanez identified Flamenco Montoya as his wife.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.