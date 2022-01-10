Grand Island woman named executive director of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver

Nebraska OLI has 92 volunteers currently, and 25 are out west.

“Those 25 that are out west haven’t done any presentations in four years,” Ashworth said. “When North Platte needs a drivers ed class, my husband, Mark, and I go out there and we do that. I can’t do that anymore. I can’t be everywhere in the state.”

Ashworth also works toward finding partner agencies, including various fire departments. Her goal this year is to partner with the state’s sheriffs.

Ashworth is also pursuing new safety legislation this year. In Nebraska’s drivers education programs, she wants rail safety curriculum to be required in all of those classes.

“Iowa has it, and I figure if Iowa can have it, we certainly can,” she said. “It’s much needed.”

Railroad crossing safety training is for everyone, Ashworth emphasized.

“You want to know that it takes a train almost a mile to get stopped. You want to know how big the trains are compared to your vehicle, or you being on foot. I always try to do that, especially for drivers ed kids,” she said.

Not all railroad crossings have lights and gates, she added.