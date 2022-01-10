Grand Island woman named executive director of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver

Debra Ashworth of Grand Island has been named executive director for Nebraska Operation Lifesaver.
The nonprofit is a public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights of way.
“I’m really excited, but I’m also humbled. It’s a big responsibility and I take that very seriously,” she said.
As Nebraska OLI executive director, Ashworth is responsible for holding regular meetings and reporting to the state board, and representing Nebraska for the agency.
She started in the position on Jan. 1.
For the last 17 years Ashworth has been a volunteer for Operation Lifesaver, leading education efforts for the nonprofit west of Omaha and Lincoln.
She worked for 37 years for Union Pacific Railroad, mainly as a dispatcher. She retired in Omaha as a superintendent of dispatch.
Ashworth was first drawn to OLI by a tragedy that struck at Christmas Day.
“I was testing one of my train dispatchers and she’d gotten an emergency call in Arkansas,” she said. “Two boys were riding an ATV the older boy had gotten for Christmas. The young boy wanted to drive it and he got it hung up on railroad tracks. Instead of jumping off and leaving the ATV, he kept trying to get his brother’s new ATV off the tracks.”
Ashworth called it a tragedy not only for that family, but for the train’s conductor and engineer, as well.
“It was Christmas Day and they had to witness that and that stays in their memory,” she said. “That family is always going to remember Christmas as the day they lost their youngest son, but it’ll always also stick with those two trainmen.”
Ashworth applies her competitive nature to her passion for railroad crossing safety.
“When I was just a presenter I tried to have the most presentations of anybody, because I wanted to get our rail safety message out,” she said. “The first year, I said, I think I can do 50. At the end of that year, I had done 79. The next year I said, I’m going to do 100. And it just kept going up. Prior to COVID, I was doing about 300 to 350, which is quite a bit.”
This includes full presentations done each day of the Nebraska State Fair, utilizing the agency’s mobile training trailer.
A key effort for Ashworth now is finding new volunteers to serve the state west of Omaha and Lincoln.
“My role has changed quite a bit now, so that isn’t as important as me getting other volunteers and have them be motivated,” she said.
Nebraska OLI has 92 volunteers currently, and 25 are out west.
“Those 25 that are out west haven’t done any presentations in four years,” Ashworth said. “When North Platte needs a drivers ed class, my husband, Mark, and I go out there and we do that. I can’t do that anymore. I can’t be everywhere in the state.”
Ashworth also works toward finding partner agencies, including various fire departments. Her goal this year is to partner with the state’s sheriffs.
Ashworth is also pursuing new safety legislation this year. In Nebraska’s drivers education programs, she wants rail safety curriculum to be required in all of those classes.
“Iowa has it, and I figure if Iowa can have it, we certainly can,” she said. “It’s much needed.”
Railroad crossing safety training is for everyone, Ashworth emphasized.
“You want to know that it takes a train almost a mile to get stopped. You want to know how big the trains are compared to your vehicle, or you being on foot. I always try to do that, especially for drivers ed kids,” she said.
Not all railroad crossings have lights and gates, she added.
“Basically, 1,200 of them have lights or gates of some type, but about 2,500 of ours do not,” she said. “They’re what we call ‘passive.’ You’re going to see that advanced warning sign and know it’s your responsibility as a pedestrian or a driver to be looking for a train.”
For more information about Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, visit community.oli.org/state/ne.