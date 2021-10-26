Grand Island woman one of 36 to recently receive U.S. citizenship

Now that she’s a U.S. citizen, Evelin Chavez is proud of herself. But she sounds even happier that her three children have more safety, security and brighter futures in the U.S. than they would have had in her native Guatemala.
Chavez, a 51-year-old Grand Island woman, became an American citizen on Friday. She was one of 36 people who were naturalized at the Chief Standing Bear statue in Lincoln’s Centennial Mall.
U.S. District Judge John Gerrard presided over the ceremony, and a courtroom deputy administered the Oath of Allegiance. The group of new citizens came from 22 countries, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Chavez, a native of Guatemala City, came to the United Stateswhen she was 32. She has been a Nebraska resident since 2006, and has lived in Grand Island since 2011.
She has two sons, who are 26 and 24, and a 12-year-old daughter.
Chavez says she loves this country because it is safe for her kids, “especially here in Nebraska.” Everyone in this country has rights, she said. She is not afraid to go outside, or to visit her children.
“I love my country. It’s a beautiful place,” she said of Guatemala. The country is flanked on both sides by oceans. But Guatemala has changed since she was a little girl. It now has too much insecurity and corruption, she said.
Getting her certificate of naturalization was a happy day for Chavez. In addition to the certificate, Chavez was presented with a small American flag. She will be happy to vote in an American election for the first time.
Chavez’s two sons each sent her bouquets on Friday to congratulate her for her accomplishment.
Chavez has worked at McCain Foods since 2012, although she’s not working right now because of back problems.
She traveled to the U.S. with her two oldest children and their father. She lived in Los Angeles for four years and then lived in Columbus from 2007 to 2011.
She began seeking citizenship in March with assistance from the Multicultural Coalition. She took the citizenship test in Omaha in September.
Her oldest child, Eddy Rosales, is a graduate of Stanford University who now lives in Miami. The other son, Ever Rosales, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He lives in Lincoln.
They both plan to seek citizenship, Chavez said.
Her daughter, Anahi Saenz, attends Barr Middle School. She was born in Columbus.
Chavez’s parents are no longer living. Her father joined her in Grand Island, where he passed away.
In Guatemala, some members of law enforcement are corrupt, she said. Aid from foreign countries doesn’t always get to normal citizens for whom it was intended. In addition, guns are more prevalent than they used to be.
Chavez always will be proud of Guatemala. She returns to visit at least once a year.
But she is grateful for all the opportunities she and her children have had here.
If the family had stayed in Guatemala, she said, they probably wouldn’t be as safe as they are now.