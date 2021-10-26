Grand Island woman one of 36 to recently receive U.S. citizenship

Now that she’s a U.S. citizen, Evelin Chavez is proud of herself. But she sounds even happier that her three children have more safety, security and brighter futures in the U.S. than they would have had in her native Guatemala.

Chavez, a 51-year-old Grand Island woman, became an American citizen on Friday. She was one of 36 people who were naturalized at the Chief Standing Bear statue in Lincoln’s Centennial Mall.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard presided over the ceremony, and a courtroom deputy administered the Oath of Allegiance. The group of new citizens came from 22 countries, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Chavez, a native of Guatemala City, came to the United Stateswhen she was 32. She has been a Nebraska resident since 2006, and has lived in Grand Island since 2011.

She has two sons, who are 26 and 24, and a 12-year-old daughter.

Chavez says she loves this country because it is safe for her kids, “especially here in Nebraska.” Everyone in this country has rights, she said. She is not afraid to go outside, or to visit her children.