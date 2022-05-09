Grand Island woman receives Nebraska Tourism honor

During the busy month of March, more than 22,000 people from 63 countries visited the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.

Many of them received a warm welcome from Sally Miller.

The Grand Island woman, who has worked at the Crane Trust for 15 years, loves working and she loves the Crane Trust. In addition, she enjoys the people she works with and the people she greets.

Although she’s 87, she’s known for her high energy level.

“In March every year, she runs circles around us all with her boundless energy and ability to keep going with a smile,” wrote Wendy Bailey, who is Crane Trust’s director of finance and human resources.

Last Tuesday, the executive director of Nebraska Tourism came to the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center to give Miller a statewide honor. She was presented with Nebraska Tourism’s 2022 Frontline Employee Award.

“The award recognizes individuals that go above and beyond while interacting with travelers and locals and is given to people who strive to enhance visitors’ experiences and demonstrate high levels of customer service and pride in their destination,” a news release explained.

Miller tells visitors where they can see the sandhill cranes. She also tells them about the 10 miles of hiking trails nearby. “Our hiking trails are wonderful,” she says.

She recommends they check out the bison herd and tells them about the observation tower and picnic tables.

Some travelers take a break from the interstate by having a picnic lunch.

She tells the tourists about the visitor center’s art gallery and the additional artwork in the conference room.

She is enthusiastic about the Crane Trust’s features. One of the bison had a calf earlier this week, she noted.

Miller often steps up to assist others who need help, Bailey said.

The Crane Trust values Miller’s experience. “She’s just really an outstanding employee,” Bailey said.

In addition to greeting people, Miller helps in the gift shop. Bailey points out Miller runs also runs the snack bar.

“So she does all the ordering for the snack bar. She does all the ordering for the gift shop as well,” Bailey said.

During crane season, which encompasses March, Miller works full time. The rest of the year, she works three or four days a week, working seven hours each day.

When she was a young girl in Colorado, Miller knew nothing about sandhill cranes. But since moving to Grand Island, she’s become an expert.

Miller, born in Fort Collins, grew up in Denver. After high school, she attended Stephens College in Missouri.

After getting married, she and her husband, Maurice, moved to Nebraska in 1958. They operated Miller Manufacturing in Stratton and Grand Island. That company produced disc harrows.

The couple moved to Grand Island in 1982. Maurice passed away in 1986.

She has two sons. Martin lives in Grand Island and Mitchell lives in Delta, Colo.

In addition to her work with the Crane Trust, Miller also volunteers. She helps out in the gift shop at CHI Health St. Francis, at the Grand Theatre and at the Nebraska State Fair.

She volunteers for the same reason she works at the Crane Trust.

“Because I like to keep busy and I like to meet people,” she says.

“The Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is proud of Sally’s achievement and in awe of her dedication and hard work over the years,” Bailey said in the news release.

Miller feels blessed to be in good health. She doesn’t take a single pill.

How long will she keep working at the Crane Trust?

“As long as the good Lord gives me health to do it,” she said.

