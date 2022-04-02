Grand Island woman reports being raped by three men

Three men were arrested Thursday after they allegedly raped a 43-year-old Grand Island woman at an apartment building in the 900 block of North Boggs Avenue.

The Grand Island Police Department arrested Adam Chambers, 44, and Simon Benn, 41, both of Grand Island, and Abdikarin Ali, a 49-year-old homeless man.

When GIPD officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, according to the Friday GIPD media report.

The woman said the three men had sexually assaulted her. During the reported sexual assaults, she said, Ali had placed his hands around her throat, which impeded her breathing. She also said that during the sexual assaults, Chambers and Benn grabbed her by the back of the neck, partially covering her throat, which impeded her breathing as well.

During a search as part of the arrest, GIPD reported that a meth pipe was found in Ali’s right coat pocket.

Police are still trying to pin down when the alleged sexual assaults occurred, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott. It’s possible that the crimes occurred over a two-day period - between Tuesday and Thursday.

The crime was still ongoing when officers arrived, Elliott said. The victim had messaged a friend, who called 911.

The woman received hospital treatment and may have been admitted, Elliott said.

Ali was arrested for second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of first-degree sexual assault, sex trafficking and strangulation.

Chambers and Benn were both arrested for three counts of first-degree sexual assault, sex trafficking and strangulation.