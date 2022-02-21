Grand Island woman retires after celebrating the little things 'every day'

It’s been several weeks since Cathy Roark had been inside Riverside Lodge, having retired from her position of Director of Operations for Independent Living January 31.
February 1 would have marked her 23rd year with the independent and assisted living facility, joining the Riverside team after a career in food service. Roark worked at the Cow Palace and other area standbys, but as she progressed through her 40s, Roark decided it was time for a change.
“I thought, you know, I’m close to 50 I need to do something, so I have some kind of health insurance and that kind of thing,” Roark said. “This job opened up. I came in, I interviewed in, I got it.”
Then she was hired as a dietary supervisor, and eventually switched roles, finding herself charged with enriching Riverside residents’ lives through activities and getting new residents acclimated to the community.
“I loved every aspect of my job – every part of it – meeting new people and getting them acclimated,” Roark said.
She didn’t struggle to find fun activities. “You can celebrate something every day,” Roark said. “Every day is a day to celebrate.
“You want to do things that are going to encourage socialization, so lots of conversation, reminiscing, parties,” she said. “You have a party for anything.”
One success has been the Not-So-Newlywed Game. There has also been plenty of trivia, along with an epic “Water Day.” Roark said it was one of her best memories from Riverside Lodge. “We’ve done it twice, where we pulled them down the slip and slide and they had water guns.”
The little things take up a big place in Roark’s heart, too.
“It doesn’t have to be a big event,” she said. “Just having someone say ‘I’ve always wanted to do that’... the big things are great, but….”
To make a difference in a senior’s life, it doesn’t take a job title – it’s something anyone can do. “I’m an elder,” Roark said. “I have kids, grandkids… I know how busy my family is. But if I could have a wish, it would be time. Spend time with them, even if it’s not your grandparent. Maybe it’s an elderly neighbor. Take over some cookies and some coffee during the day or offer to rake the yard. Just connect with them.”
For a time, the coronavirus made it seemingly impossible to connect, but Roark said she and her colleagues found ways. “It was horrible for them being isolated, but what they had the resilience to make it through and still come out on the other side.”
And for at least that, Roark said, seniors deserve respect, attention and awe. “They have lived incredible lives, especially this generation that we are serving now and that I have had the privilege of serving for the last 23 years. They made our country, they fought for our country, their values are incredible. Their stamina is incredible.”
Roark said now that she has officially retired, she plans to stay involved in Riverside Lodge as a volunteer as well as be involved with her church.
She said she’s already missing the residents – and her coworkers. “I miss the residents – the laughter, the friendship,” Roark said. “I feel like I’ve developed so many really good and close friendships over the years. I miss them, I miss my coworkers.”
Roark is quick to credit her coworkers for making her time at Riverside Lodge a success – and a joy. “The ideas for activities? Yeah, maybe they come from the activity person, but it takes the whole facility to make those work.”
Every indication is that Roark plans to continue celebrating every day – and with good reason, she said. Without Riverside Lodge, she isn't sure where she would be today.
“I don’t know what I would have been,” Roark said. “I have no idea. I did not know that this was what my passion was, but God knew.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.