Grand Island woman retires after celebrating the little things 'every day'

One success has been the Not-So-Newlywed Game. There has also been plenty of trivia, along with an epic “Water Day.” Roark said it was one of her best memories from Riverside Lodge. “We’ve done it twice, where we pulled them down the slip and slide and they had water guns.”

The little things take up a big place in Roark’s heart, too.

“It doesn’t have to be a big event,” she said. “Just having someone say ‘I’ve always wanted to do that’... the big things are great, but….”

To make a difference in a senior’s life, it doesn’t take a job title – it’s something anyone can do. “I’m an elder,” Roark said. “I have kids, grandkids… I know how busy my family is. But if I could have a wish, it would be time. Spend time with them, even if it’s not your grandparent. Maybe it’s an elderly neighbor. Take over some cookies and some coffee during the day or offer to rake the yard. Just connect with them.”

For a time, the coronavirus made it seemingly impossible to connect, but Roark said she and her colleagues found ways. “It was horrible for them being isolated, but what they had the resilience to make it through and still come out on the other side.”