Grand Island woman selected for Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN —The NE Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business have announced the 2022 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Gloria Thesenvitz, founder and board chair of Nova-Tech, Inc. in Grand Island.

Other inductees are Mike McCarthy of McCarthy Capital of Omaha, and John Sampson of Sampson Construction in Lincoln.

Nova-Tech, Inc. is a nationally recognized provider of custom aseptic fill manufacturing services and private label IV fluids to the animal health industry throughout the United States and Canada.

In 2011, the site transfer of manufacturing into a new plant located in the Platte Valley Industrial Tract in Grand Island laid the foundation for three additions, each bringing significant growth through growing production and technical capabilities.

A strong advocate for education, quality jobs, women entrepreneurs and rural Nebraska, Thesenvitz was the recipient of the Governor’s Bioscience Award and was selected as the Grand Island Independent’s Woman of the Year in 2017.

