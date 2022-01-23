Grand Island woman selected for Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN —The NE Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business have announced the 2022 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Gloria Thesenvitz, founder and board chair of Nova-Tech, Inc. in Grand Island.
Other inductees are Mike McCarthy of McCarthy Capital of Omaha, and John Sampson of Sampson Construction in Lincoln.
Nova-Tech, Inc. is a nationally recognized provider of custom aseptic fill manufacturing services and private label IV fluids to the animal health industry throughout the United States and Canada.
In 2011, the site transfer of manufacturing into a new plant located in the Platte Valley Industrial Tract in Grand Island laid the foundation for three additions, each bringing significant growth through growing production and technical capabilities.
A strong advocate for education, quality jobs, women entrepreneurs and rural Nebraska, Thesenvitz was the recipient of the Governor’s Bioscience Award and was selected as the Grand Island Independent’s Woman of the Year in 2017.
McCarthy, Sampson and Thesenvitz join a distinguished group of more than 120 business leaders whose work to grow their businesses in Nebraska have made a significant impact on the free enterprise system, Nebraska’s economy, overall job opportunities and quality of life in their communities. Candidates are nominated by individuals from the business community, business associations and academia. The program was established in 1992 by the NE Chamber and UNL College of Business.
“Our three inductees are leaders in their industries and great examples for our students and other entrepreneurs who want to lead the future of business. Gloria, John and Mike also give back to their communities and the state through advocacy, service and support,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Dean of the UNL College of Business.
“Celebrating the success of strong, civic-minded members of our business community means celebrating strong communities and decades of growth and good jobs,” she said. “They give us an example to which we can aspire.”
The NE Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Banquet originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, in Lincoln, has been postponed. A new date will be announced later.
The NE Chamber is the largest, statewide business association, proudly serving as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912.
The organization promotes and protects Nebraska’s free enterprise system by ensuring a competitive business climate, economic growth and greater prosperity for all Nebraskans. Learn more at nechamber.com.