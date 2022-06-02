Grand Island woman takes on role of family member for weekend Cemetery Tour

The trunk arrived at the Union Pacific station in Omaha without its owner.

It was October 10, 1893. A Union Pacific baggage master received a note from the superintendent Union Pacific-Omaha’s baggage department.

Would Ayer look into finding the trunk’s owner, possibly from the Grand Island area?

There were receipts, including one for a baggage check, along with letters, written in German. Many letters were from a “Mr. Luyck” and a woman named “Elizabeth Stueben.” Many had a “silent pleading for him to return,” said an 1894 article in the Grand Island Independent.

Mr. Ayer, the baggage master, took to task.

He found Elizabeth, as well as presumed relative “Mr. Luycks.”

The man Ayer found associated with the trunk’s contents, Johann Stueben, as suspected dead along a rail line in New Mexico.

Would the family like the trunk? he inquired.

“To hell with him.”

Steuben is the great, great, great grandfather of Michelle Setlik, Hall County Historical Society vice president.

She will take the form of Elizabeth Steuben, Johann's wife, Friday evening and twice Saturday at the Hall County Historical Society’s “Grand Island City Cemetery Tours.”

“The family said, you know what, we don’t care what you do with the bag,” Setlik said. “He left Elizabeth with six kids and a farm.”

The Setlik kids were older, Setlik’s research has revealed. Still, managing a family, a productive farm and the fact she was abandoned by her second husband were likely not small feats.

“Now here we are: seven generations still living in Hall County because of this one remarkable woman who just never gave up.”

Had her husband returned, Elizabeth would have relinquished all control of the farm, Setlik said.

“He took off, but he could have come back and picked right back up where he was.” Like his wife, again and again and again.

Setlik has been drawn to Elizabeth’s grave for years, as she walked the family headstones, located in Grand Island City Cemetery.

“I’ve been doing family genealogy since I was 13. Her story has always been fascinating to me.”

Setlik dove into the research, and was encouraged to be Elizabeth for the next tour by a fellow cemetery tour organizer.

“It’s difficult researching women in your family, especially when you get farther back. She has no other family here that I’ve been able to find.”

Elizabeth’s given last name was Joehnck. Sometime after her arrival in the 1860s, she was introduced to a man named Theodore Moll by area settler, Heinrich Joehnck.

“Heinrich Joehnck had the farm adjacent to Theodore Moll. I can’t find the documentation to prove she is somehow related to Heinrich Joehnck… maybe a cousin. I know she’s not a sister,” Setlik said.

“It’s just too much of a coincidence that she married someone who had a claim adjacent to someone that has the same last name as she does.”

The Moll farm was located near what is now Pier Park.

Elizabeth had arrived in Nebraska alone, but she and Heinrich Joehnck married.

By all accounts, Heinrich Joehnck was a successful land owner and presumably had a happy marriage, which included his and Elizabeth’s four children.

The assumed happy family would soon fall apart, when Heinrich Joehnck died of causes not known to Setlik.

Elizabeth eventually found a new husband, Johann Stueben, Setlik’s great, great, great grandfather.

“Johann was a little bit of… I’d say… irresponsible. Let’s just put it that way,” Setlik said.

Neighbors corroborated that, the Grand Island Independent reported in 1894. They described him as “rather indigent and a reckless man.”

Johann Stueben lost the family farm, and they moved the family to a farm near where Alba later sprouted. In the meantime they added two children of their own and Setlik’s great, great grandfather.

“This is this is kind of where it becomes this mystery… family laws and legends,” Setlik said.

Johann Stueben ran off, possibly to chase the then-American dream going west for gold and silver. His family never heard from him again.

Setlik said divorces and similar scenarios weren’t uncommon at that time.

“That’s why a lot of women were fighting for suffrage. They wanted to have some say over their property, their children and their finances. They were essentially at the mercy of their fathers or their husbands or brothers.”

As it does, time passed. Elizabeth did not remarry, but she continued to manage the farm and raise the children.

“From what I have read, especially (one) newspaper article, people were very sympathetic towards her,” Setlik said. “He was the one that was judged. He left the family. She stayed and she was supported.”

Ten years later word came from Ayer, the baggage master from Union Pacific, that Johann Stueben’s trunk was found, abandoned, having ties with Grand Island, Elizabeth and a handful of other area residents.

Similar ties with a body in found in New Mexico.

His "fleshless remains," were found 2 1/2 miles from town by a picnic party headed to find water in the New Mexico foothills, according to a report published at the time by the Grand Island Independent.

A reporter from Raton’s local paper “puts at rest the theory of murder for the purpose of robbery.” Setlik’s family has never been convinced one way or the other.

“We have all these different people that had different ideas and conclusions. ‘What happened to great grandpa?’ They have different stories and ideas.”

Falling from the train or being pushed off are also two of Setlik’s theories.

The man believed to be Johann Stueben rests in a likely unmarked pauper’s grave in New Mexico, following an examination by the lcoal Justice of the Peace.

“An inquest not being deemed necessary,” the Independent’s article reported.

Not unlike the feelings Johann Stueben’s abandoned family.

Had someone accepted the bag Ayer had in 1893, the trajectory of Setlik’s family’s memories and her own research likely would have spun in a different direction.

Setlik is OK with what she’s discovered so far, and is excited to share Elizabeth’s story with today’s community.

“It’s not that she built a business or she has a street named after her,” Setlik said. “She was born in Germany, she came here as a young single woman, and raised her family, in spite of incredible odds.”

“She’s an extraordinary symbol of strength for me.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

