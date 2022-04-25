Grand Island woman to lead statewide Whistle Stop safety education tour

Greater railroad safety education is needed locally.

Hall County has the highest number of fatalities and injuries in the state, reported Nebraska Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Debra Ashworth.

“I did a deep dive on where the incidents are happening,” Ashworth explained. “We don’t call them ‘accidents,’ because an accident can’t be prevented, and any situation at a rail crossing can be prevented as long as people follow the rules of driving, which is: always yield to a train.”

The nationwide nonprofit is a public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights of way.

Ashworth, a Grand Island resident, who worked 37 years for Union Pacific Railroad, mainly as a dispatcher, has been with Operation Lifesaver for nearly 18 years. She became coordinator for the Nebraska organization in January.

To better educate communities across the state about being safe at rail crossings, Ashworth is leading a multi-county Whistle Stop tour across Nebraska in September. The tour will reach Hall County on Sept. 17.

Operation Lifesaver Inc.received $50,000 in March to provide community safety education and to help recruit volunteers west of Lincoln.

“Pretty much three-fourths, maybe even more than that, are in Lincoln and Omaha. So I don’t have any west of Lincoln,” Ashworth said. “I’m pretty much the only one that’s active.”

As part of 20-county tour, Ashworth will meet with mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs, sheriffs and any county commissioners who are interested in participating.

Ashworth plans to give each participant an authentic railroad spike, painted gold, as a gift.

The tour starts in Lancaster County, which also has high rates of incidences.

“I start on the east, go south, then north and come west. I go as far west as Scottsbluff, in the Sidney area,” she said.

There was great competition among other state programs to receive the grant funds from the national organization, Ashworth said.

“Many of the executive directors do grants for a living,” she said. “But I do believe our need in Nebraska is there and our solution to turn it around is based on getting volunteers and getting partnerships with the various counties around Nebraska.”

She added, “I think we’re on the right track, we just need to get these partnerships in action.”

Three pillars of Operation Lifesaver are education, enforcement (of laws), and engineering (of improvements that can be made at a crossing).

The most important people to reach, to start, are first and second graders, said Ashworth.

“And then we can get them again when they go through driver’s education,” she said, “And then after they’ve been driving hopefully we can get them at an adult class at the state fair or other county fairs, so we can get that message to every Nebraska three times.”

Ashworth also advocates for making drivers education mandatory in Nebraska.

“We are one of the states that does not require drivers education. There are 31 states that do require it, and I would like Nebraska to be one of them,” she said.

With that, Ashworth wants railroad crossing safety to be a part of the curriculum.

“New drivers should know the signs pertaining to railroad safety. They should know what to do at a crossing,” she said. “It would be a very minimal, 15-20 minutes of rail safety in the entire curriculum.”

Key to these efforts are volunteers. The state organization has 92 volunteers total, but 80 of those are east of Lincoln, Ashworth told The Independent.

Part of the problem has been the COVID-19 pandemic, during which volunteers were unable to go out into the community due to lockdowns or periods of isolation.

“I need volunteers,” she said. “That’s my main focus when I go out on my Whistle Stop Tour, to meet the people, explain about Operation Lifesaver, what we do and what our mission is, but also to recruit.”

She added, “One of the things that makes us so successful is the fact that we use volunteers from all across the state.”

The national organization provides curriculum, training aides, and “everything a volunteer would need to be successful.”

Volunteers do not need railroad experience.

“All you really have to do is care and be driven by the fact that you don’t want anyone hurt,” Ashworth said. “You want to think about their safety at railroad crossings.”

For more information about Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, visit https://community.oli.org/state/ne.

