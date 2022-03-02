Grand Island woman to run for Nebraska Education Board

Grand Island resident Danielle Helzer has announced her candidacy for the Nebraska State Board of Education.

If elected Helzer, a former educator, would represent the counties of Adams, Antelope, Boone, Buffalo, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Knox, Merrick, Nance, Pierce, Thurston, Wayne, and Wheeler in District 6 of the state board.

Helzer is the mission impact director of YWCA-Grand Island. Her experience in education includes public school teaching and facilitating post-graduate courses for teachers.

Helzer was recognized in 2019 as one of Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s “35 under 35,” and in 2017 was Nebraska Writing Project’s Susan McDaniels Teacher of the Year.

In a news release, Helzer said: “As a state board of education member, I will prioritize the needs of students, support teachers, and work with families and communities in making Nebraska schools the best in the nation … I am committed to involving parents, students and teachers in the decisions that I will make as a board member.”

Helzer’s announcement comes a few weeks after District 6 incumbent Maureen Nickels announced she will not be seeking reelection. Nickels was elected in 2014 to Nebraska State Board of Education and winning reelection in 2018.