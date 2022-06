A Grand Island woman is out $15,000 after falling victim to an online scam earlier this month.

The 64-year-old woman reported meeting a person online and being sent a check for $20,000. She deposited the money into her bank account and sent $15,000 to an out-of-state location.

The check was found to be not legitimate.

It’s not known if she will be reimbursed by her bank, Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said.