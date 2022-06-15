Grand Island woman wins $10,000 in St. Francis raffle

Luanne Fhuere of Grand Island was the big winner in the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win raffle drawing on June 8.

Fhuere’s ticket was drawn for the $10,000 cash grand prize during a free social event held at CHI Health St. Francis.

A $5,000 cash prize was awarded to Interstate Battery Systems of Nebraska.

In addition, ten $500 cash card prizes were awarded to Cierra Ruskamp of Wood River, VanCare of Aurora, Barbara Graham of Aurora, Phillips Fire Department, Janice Moreno of Grand Island, Dave Bartek of York, Brandon Bowley of Grand Island, Blake Beiber of St. Libory, Nate Murdoch of Grand Island and Tim Graham of Aurora.

Separate from the Ticket to Win raffle, which required a $100 raffle ticket purchase, event attendees were eligible for free registration and a chance to win one of four $250 cash cards during the event. Those winners were Joan Apfel of Grand Island, Trenna Edwards of Grand Island, Cindy Sestak of Grand Island and Steve Oseka of Grand Island.

Five $100 gift cards were also drawn as door prizes for first responders in attendance. Those winners were Glenn Obermeier, Theresa Martinez, Jason Fry, Angie Heaton and Shawn Harders.

Half of the overall net proceeds from this year’s Ticket to Win, the foundation’s “premiere” fundraiser, will benefit first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley Counties. The remaining funds will be directed to Project Think FAST at St. Francis. This community education effort is designed to increase awareness, identify and respond to stroke, the fourth leading cause of death in central Nebraska.

Ticket to Win, which brought together Hullabaloo and Ticket to Ride, debuted in 2017. Combined, these two fundraisers raised more than $1.3 million which was distributed by the foundation in the 14 years prior.

To learn more about CHI Health St. Francis Foundation and/or Ticket to Win, please call the foundation office at 308-398-5400.

Over the past four years, the St. Francis Foundation has awarded over $245,000 in funds to local area emergency first responders for the purchase of equipment such as communications systems, life-saving equipment, emergency gear and training devices. The donations have benefited emergency response personnel for Alda, Aurora, Cairo, Central City, Clarks, Dannebrog, Doniphan, Giltner, Grand Island Rural, Greeley, Hamilton County, Hampton, Marquette, Palmer, Platte Valley Mutual, St. Libory and Wood River.

For more information about or to request 2022 emergency first responder grant applications, contact CHI Health St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5400.