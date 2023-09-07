A winner of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation’s raffle was announced on Monday, Sept. 4. The winner received a brand new 2023 Chevy Silverado.

Jenny Leyva, a Grand Island local, purchased one raffle ticket for $25 right before it closed on Sunday evening. The next morning, Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr and 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke called Leyva to tell her the results of the raffle.

“She was beyond excited when we called her but at the same time, I think she thought it might have been a prank phone call,” said Koepke in a press release. “We gave her a few minutes to process that she had won, then phoned her again to set up details for accepting the truck.”

Leyva was given the keys to her new 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab Rally Sport Truck during a presentation at Earl May Fair Square stage on Monday.

This was the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation’s inaugural truck raffle. Funds from the raffle will go towards future improvements for the Nebraska State Fair, such as funding for capital improvements and increasing premiums for 4-H and FFA youth who participate.

Terry Galloway, chairman of the 1868 Foundation board of directors, said in a press release that the foundation couldn’t be happier for Leyva. In addition to raising funds, the foundation's main goal was to see a lucky Nebraskan drive away with a brand new truck.

“Long lasting memories are made at the Nebraska State Fair,” said Koepke in a press release. “And there’s no doubt Ms. Leyva and her family will remember this special memory for years to come.”